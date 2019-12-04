Leslie Brooks

Thursday

1st Thursday Guitar Pull

Join host Jim Page for a Southern tradition, in which musicians sit in a circle and share their songs.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Third Street Coffeehouse, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free (donations encouraged)

Contact: 521-4507

Friday

An Appalachian Music Showcase with Stew Werner

High school bluegrass musician Stewart “Stew” Werner is a Franklin County native.

When: 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.

Where: Ferrum College — Grousbeck Music Center, 215 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum

Cost: Free

Contact: 365-4218

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

“I Remember December”

Live music from Leslie Brooks.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Christian Fellowship, 2300 N. Main St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-8002

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Furious Jones, The Fork Mountain Ramblers and Cecil² perform.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Monday

Fall Creative Technologies in Music

Experimental computer music, with performers including Virginia Tech Linux Laptop Orchestra (L2Ork) and artist faculty from Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts’ Creative Technologies in Music and Digital Interactive Sound and Intermedia Studio, collaborating with the Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cube, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; reservations recommended

Contact: 231-5200

“An Appalachian Fall Concert”

Ferrum College Mountain Winds will perform band music by composers Gustav Holst, Frank Ticheli, Joseph Turin and others.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Sale Theatre, Ferrum College, 305 Virginia 602, Ferrum

Cost: Free

Contact: 365-4218

Tuesday

Fall Creative Technologies in Music

Virginia Tech’s Technologies in Music and Digital Interactive Sound and Intermedia Studio and the Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology combine for a concert of experimental computer music.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cube, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; reservations recommended

Contact: 231-5200

Wednesday

New Music Ensemble

Virginia Tech student ensemble featuring experimental music after 1970, including free and structured improvisation, contemporary performance practice and interactive multimedia.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cube, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: $10; $7 students

Contact: 231-5200

