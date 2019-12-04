Thursday
1st Thursday Guitar Pull
Join host Jim Page for a Southern tradition, in which musicians sit in a circle and share their songs.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Third Street Coffeehouse, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free (donations encouraged)
Contact: 521-4507
Friday
An Appalachian Music Showcase with Stew Werner
High school bluegrass musician Stewart “Stew” Werner is a Franklin County native.
When: 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
Where: Ferrum College — Grousbeck Music Center, 215 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum
Cost: Free
Contact: 365-4218
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
“I Remember December”
Live music from Leslie Brooks.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Christian Fellowship, 2300 N. Main St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-8002
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Furious Jones, The Fork Mountain Ramblers and Cecil² perform.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Monday
Fall Creative Technologies in Music
Experimental computer music, with performers including Virginia Tech Linux Laptop Orchestra (L2Ork) and artist faculty from Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts’ Creative Technologies in Music and Digital Interactive Sound and Intermedia Studio, collaborating with the Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cube, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; reservations recommended
Contact: 231-5200
“An Appalachian Fall Concert”
Ferrum College Mountain Winds will perform band music by composers Gustav Holst, Frank Ticheli, Joseph Turin and others.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Sale Theatre, Ferrum College, 305 Virginia 602, Ferrum
Cost: Free
Contact: 365-4218
Tuesday
Fall Creative Technologies in Music
Virginia Tech’s Technologies in Music and Digital Interactive Sound and Intermedia Studio and the Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology combine for a concert of experimental computer music.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cube, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; reservations recommended
Contact: 231-5200
Wednesday
New Music Ensemble
Virginia Tech student ensemble featuring experimental music after 1970, including free and structured improvisation, contemporary performance practice and interactive multimedia.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cube, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: $10; $7 students
Contact: 231-5200
