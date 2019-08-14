Vinyl Tap

Vinyl Tap

 Rick Krajnyak photo

Thursday

Party in Elmwood: Too Much Sylvia

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-2028

Friday

Friday Night Sing

Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday

Bluegrass Jammin’ on the Market

Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for some parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Music on the Lawn

The Blacksburg musical veterans of Vinyl Tap will play rock and soul from both sides of the big pond.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 382-6965, ext. 214

Sunday

2019 Sunday Concert Series

Virginia-Carolina will perform traditional music. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as well as picnic fare.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Tags

Load comments