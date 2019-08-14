Thursday
Party in Elmwood: Too Much Sylvia
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-2028
Friday
Friday Night Sing
Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday
Bluegrass Jammin’ on the Market
Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for some parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Music on the Lawn
The Blacksburg musical veterans of Vinyl Tap will play rock and soul from both sides of the big pond.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-6965, ext. 214
Sunday
2019 Sunday Concert Series
Virginia-Carolina will perform traditional music. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as well as picnic fare.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662