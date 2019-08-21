Thursday
Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak
Band of Oz.
When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-2028
GOTE
Rock.
When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Friday
Ebru & Renate at India Garden
Classical guitar duet playing classical and Spanish music.
When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; tips for musicians are appreciated
Contact: 951-5100
Friday Night Sing
Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Music in the Garden Concert Series
Bring picnics, lawn chairs or blankets — and kids. Food trucks at all performances. Red Hill Band plays rock and blues.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Boxerwood Nature Center & Woodland Garden, 963 Ross Road, Lexington
Cost: $5 parking per car
Contact: 463-2697
Saturday
Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store
Kerry Grombacher, Ash Devine, Sinking Monroe.
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Ben Slaughter at India Garden
Pianist blends jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in his own style.
When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips for performers
Contact: 951-5100
Bluegrass Jammin’ on the Market
Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for some parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
True Cadence
Rock variety
When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:20 a.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: $7
Contact: 728-0270
Sunday
Keyboard Weekend II: Around the world in 88 keys
Jeff Stice, with Greg and Jennie Tilley
Pianist and Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Jeff Stice has multiple awards and nominations. Seating is limited.
When: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: New Covenant Christian Church, 4807 Cove Road N.W., Roanoke
Cost: $10 cash or check, $11 with credit card
Contact: 357-2505, www.joyfullnoisehappenings.vpweb.com
2019 Sunday Concert Series
Left Over Biscuits.
Traditional mountain music
When: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Monday
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
Come to harmonize or to listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555