Thursday

Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak

Band of Oz.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-2028

GOTE

Rock.

When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Friday

Ebru & Renate at India Garden

Classical guitar duet playing classical and Spanish music.

When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; tips for musicians are appreciated

Contact: 951-5100

Friday Night Sing

Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Music in the Garden Concert Series

Bring picnics, lawn chairs or blankets — and kids. Food trucks at all performances. Red Hill Band plays rock and blues.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Boxerwood Nature Center & Woodland Garden, 963 Ross Road, Lexington

Cost: $5 parking per car

Contact: 463-2697

Saturday

Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store

Kerry Grombacher, Ash Devine, Sinking Monroe.

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Ben Slaughter at India Garden

Pianist blends jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in his own style.

When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips for performers

Contact: 951-5100

Bluegrass Jammin’ on the Market

Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for some parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

True Cadence

Rock variety

When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:20 a.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: $7

Contact: 728-0270

Sunday

Keyboard Weekend II: Around the world in 88 keys

Jeff Stice, with Greg and Jennie Tilley

Pianist and Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Jeff Stice has multiple awards and nominations. Seating is limited.

When: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: New Covenant Christian Church, 4807 Cove Road N.W., Roanoke

Cost: $10 cash or check, $11 with credit card

Contact: 357-2505, www.joyfullnoisehappenings.vpweb.com

2019 Sunday Concert Series

Left Over Biscuits.

Traditional mountain music

When: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Monday

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

Come to harmonize or to listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

