Part Time Party Band

Thursday

Party in Elmwood: Part Time Party Time Band

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-2028

Friday

Friday Night Sing

Guests are invited to play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday

Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Show

Traditional music will be performed by Virginia Carolina Band, The Conner Family and County Connection.

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Woodmen of the World Building, 2306 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke

Cost: $7

Contact: 529-2679

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for some parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Sunday

Concert on the Lawn: Joy Truskowski

Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food will be available (including ice cream from Cool Blue Ice Cream Co.) or guests can bring along a picnic.

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church, 2339 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 819-3953

2019 Sunday Concert Series

Judy, Henry & Jack will perform traditional music. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as well as picnic fare.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Tuesday

Summer Concert Series at Bisset Park

Cadillac Ranch Band will perform.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Bisset Park, 49 Berkley Williams Drive, Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: 731-5517

