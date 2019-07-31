Thursday
Party in Elmwood: Part Time Party Time Band
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-2028
Friday
Friday Night Sing
Guests are invited to play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday
Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Show
Traditional music will be performed by Virginia Carolina Band, The Conner Family and County Connection.
When: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Woodmen of the World Building, 2306 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke
Cost: $7
Contact: 529-2679
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Musicians are invited to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for some parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Sunday
Concert on the Lawn: Joy Truskowski
Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food will be available (including ice cream from Cool Blue Ice Cream Co.) or guests can bring along a picnic.
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church, 2339 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 819-3953
2019 Sunday Concert Series
Judy, Henry & Jack will perform traditional music. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as well as picnic fare.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Tuesday
Summer Concert Series at Bisset Park
Cadillac Ranch Band will perform.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Bisset Park, 49 Berkley Williams Drive, Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 731-5517