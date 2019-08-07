Thursday
Party in Elmwood: Gary Lowder & Smokin Hot
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-2028
Friday
Flat Pickin’ Fridays: The Matt Tucker Band
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center, Daleville
Cost: $5; free for ages 12 and younger
Contact: 793-3354
Crawford & Power
Presented by the Mountain Valley Charitable Foundation, the concert also features food trucks and craft beer.
When: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Old Town Fields, 4179 Old Town Road, Shawsville
Cost: $5; free for ages 12 and younger
Contact: 520-3280
Salem After Five: The Kings
Proceeds benefit the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry
and Feeding America Southwest Virginia. A children’s play area will be set up in the farmers market, and there will be food vendors on-site, including Rick’s Wrap It Up food truck.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Salem Farmers Market, 14 W. Main St., Salem
Cost: $5 adults; free for ages 12 and younger
Contact: 375-3057
Friday Night Sing
Guests are invited to play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Music in the Garden Concert Series
JC Cowins and Friends will play live soul and funk music. Music-goers are encouraged to bring picnics, lawn chairs or blankets. There will be food trucks at all performances. Gates open at 6 p.m.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Boxerwood Nature Center & Woodland Garden, 963 Ross Road, Lexington
Cost: Free
Contact: 463-2697
Saturday
Shepherd’s Staff in Concert
A love offering will be collected for singers and musicians.
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: CommUNITY Church, 1923 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 293-4595
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Musicians are encouraged to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Sunday
2019 Sunday Concert Series
Original Orchard Grass Band will perform traditional music. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as well as picnic fare.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662