Thursday

Party in Elmwood: Gary Lowder & Smokin Hot

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-2028

Friday

Flat Pickin’ Fridays: The Matt Tucker Band

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center, Daleville

Cost: $5; free for ages 12 and younger

Contact: 793-3354

Crawford & Power

Presented by the Mountain Valley Charitable Foundation, the concert also features food trucks and craft beer.

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Old Town Fields, 4179 Old Town Road, Shawsville

Cost: $5; free for ages 12 and younger

Contact: 520-3280

Salem After Five: The Kings

Proceeds benefit the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry

and Feeding America Southwest Virginia. A children’s play area will be set up in the farmers market, and there will be food vendors on-site, including Rick’s Wrap It Up food truck.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Salem Farmers Market, 14 W. Main St., Salem

Cost: $5 adults; free for ages 12 and younger

Contact: 375-3057

Friday Night Sing

Guests are invited to play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Music in the Garden Concert Series

JC Cowins and Friends will play live soul and funk music. Music-goers are encouraged to bring picnics, lawn chairs or blankets. There will be food trucks at all performances. Gates open at 6 p.m.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Boxerwood Nature Center & Woodland Garden, 963 Ross Road, Lexington

Cost: Free

Contact: 463-2697

Saturday

Shepherd’s Staff in Concert

A love offering will be collected for singers and musicians.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: CommUNITY Church, 1923 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 293-4595

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Musicians are encouraged to bring their acoustic instruments and a good chair for parking lot picking. Listeners are welcome, too.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Sunday

2019 Sunday Concert Series

Original Orchard Grass Band will perform traditional music. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as well as picnic fare.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Tags

Load comments