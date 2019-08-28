Thursday
Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak
The Embers feat. Craig Woolard play beach music.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-2028
Friday
Friday Night Sing
Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
The Wheatstraws
Acoustic Americana and folk songs.
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: No cover (venue encourages tips to performers)
Contact: 951-5100
Terry & Johnnie
Variety rock.
When: 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Saturday
Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store
Brackish Water Jamboree, Virginia Hollow
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Labor Day Reggae
DJ Dicky C plays reggae music on the lawn of the winery, where food and wine are available for purchase.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 5415 Gallion Ridge Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 961-0505
Kirsti Kaldro
Celtic harpist playing classical and pop.
When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: No cover (venue encourages tips to performers)
Contact: 951-5100
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Musicians are invited to bring acoustic instruments and good chairs for parking lot picking. Listeners welcome, too.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Bridges
Rock and Soul.
When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: $10
Contact: 728-0270
Sunday
Open Mic Nite
Roanoke’s hidden treasures emerge, three songs at a time. Drums, keyboard, amps and more provided.
When: 5 to 10 p.m.
Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 795-5618
2019 Sunday Concert Series
Southern Gentlemen
When: 5 to 6 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Monday
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
Come to harmonize or to listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
