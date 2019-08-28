The Embers

Thursday

Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak

The Embers feat. Craig Woolard play beach music.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-2028

Friday

Friday Night Sing

Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

The Wheatstraws

Acoustic Americana and folk songs.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: No cover (venue encourages tips to performers)

Contact: 951-5100

Terry & Johnnie

Variety rock.

When: 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Saturday

Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store

Brackish Water Jamboree, Virginia Hollow

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Labor Day Reggae

DJ Dicky C plays reggae music on the lawn of the winery, where food and wine are available for purchase.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 5415 Gallion Ridge Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 961-0505

Kirsti Kaldro

Celtic harpist playing classical and pop.

When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: No cover (venue encourages tips to performers)

Contact: 951-5100

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Musicians are invited to bring acoustic instruments and good chairs for parking lot picking. Listeners welcome, too.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Bridges

Rock and Soul.

When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: $10

Contact: 728-0270

Sunday

Open Mic Nite

Roanoke’s hidden treasures emerge, three songs at a time. Drums, keyboard, amps and more provided.

When: 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 795-5618

2019 Sunday Concert Series

Southern Gentlemen

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Monday

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

Come to harmonize or to listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

