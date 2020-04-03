Betsy in the Verse

Betsy in the Verse

 Molly Doyle photo

Today your Extra staff released a list of streaming entertainment options, which you can find here

Since the print deadline passed for that info, we have received more info of live-streaming music events, and we can't pass those up. Good stuff. Lots to see while you're hunkered down this fine weekend. Please stay in. Don't spread.

FRIDAY

"The Artist Circle" Live Stream: Corey Hunley, Matt Powell, Kyle Forry 

A singer-songwriter delight.

Streaming: 8 p.m. Facebook live from Harvester Performance Center's Facebook, and from Cable 12 in Rocky Mount.

SATURDAY

Jared Stout Trio

Americana, country, soul, blues and rock from this combo.

Streaming: 8 p.m. from the Harvester page and Cable 12

SUNDAY

Betsy in the Verse

Acoustic alt-rock covers and originals.

Streaming: 7 p.m. from The Spot on Kirk Facebook live, donation based via facebook.com/events/519994532224028/

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

Tags

Load comments