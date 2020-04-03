Today your Extra staff released a list of streaming entertainment options, which you can find here.
Since the print deadline passed for that info, we have received more info of live-streaming music events, and we can't pass those up. Good stuff. Lots to see while you're hunkered down this fine weekend. Please stay in. Don't spread.
FRIDAY
"The Artist Circle" Live Stream: Corey Hunley, Matt Powell, Kyle Forry
A singer-songwriter delight.
Streaming: 8 p.m. Facebook live from Harvester Performance Center's Facebook, and from Cable 12 in Rocky Mount.
SATURDAY
Jared Stout Trio
Americana, country, soul, blues and rock from this combo.
Streaming: 8 p.m. from the Harvester page and Cable 12
SUNDAY
Betsy in the Verse
Acoustic alt-rock covers and originals.
Streaming: 7 p.m. from The Spot on Kirk Facebook live, donation based via facebook.com/events/519994532224028/
