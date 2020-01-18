It’s a measure of the way bluegrass music works in the 2000s that North Carolina band Mipso does so well within that genre.
The quartet’s most recent album, “Edges Run,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart. The 2018 release was full of close harmonies and nice acoustic picking, but with drums and electric instruments, including steel guitar, that helped sneak the set right out of the tradition’s back window.
It wasn’t the first time a left-of-center Mipso release made its way to the top of that chart. Band co-founder and guitarist Joseph Terrell, in an interview before the act returns to Harvester Performance Center on Tuesday, said a straight-up take on bluegrass was never the band’s plan.
“I guess we’re in the big tent of bluegrass, if you believe in a big tent of bluegrass,” Terrell said. “Ever since the beginning of us being a band many years ago, I think our priorities and what really got us excited was writing cool songs, singing harmonies with each other and making really great rhythms to propel these songs. It just so happens that our instruments are oftentimes mandolin, fiddle, guitar and bass.
“We grew up in North Carolina. I grew up kind of steeped in bluegrass music, to some extent. My grandmother is a musician, a guitar player. I got uncles on both sides that are banjo and Dobro players. That vocabulary feels really natural to me and comes easily. But at the same time, I didn’t grow up on a farm. We’re just kids of our era trying to make music that feels honest to us. … Whatever era and time period we come from, with all of our specific influences, that’s what we make.”
Audiences who have caught Mipso over the past three years at the Harvester, Blue Ridge Music Center, Jefferson Center and elsewhere will get a different presentation. On this tour, the core quartet is leaving behind its touring drummer and electric instruments and going all-acoustic — a flashback to its beginnings.
“We’re playing new songs, and we’re trying to reinvent our old songs,” Terrell said. “It’ll feel fresh throughout.”
The new numbers are part of an album due later this year, Mipso’s first on vaunted American roots music label Rounder.
Lake Street Dive’s Bridget Kearney is teaming with Okkervil River’s Benjamin Lazar Davis to open the show.
Coming home
The band members, all from North Carolina’s Piedmont region, came together at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Terrell, from High Point, said he had taken a year off after high school, looking to leave home and explore before settling into the college routine. After he returned from trips to Rwanda and Argentina, his home’s folk and bluegrass traditions came into sharper focus. That meant digging into music like Doc Watson’s and Elizabeth Cotten’s.
“It kind of clicked for me that I appreciated some of the sounds I’d been raised on,” he said. “Not as a trap. Not as a small, parochial backwater that I wanted to leave. It suddenly felt like a tradition, and a rich, beautiful thing that I should learn more about. So I just dove right in.”
Terrell, who studied religion and anthropology, said his Chapel Hill rentals included the neighborhood where Cotten had grown up, inspiring her classic song, “Freight Train.” By 2011, he fell in with mandolinist Jacob Sharp and bassist Wood Robinson. Soon, violinist Libby Rodenbough joined them.
“Libby was a classical violin major who hated the music program and decided to explore fiddle instead,” Terrell said. “So we were just like a friends support network of musicians trying to have fun instead of learning music in an old-fashioned, classical way. We very accidentally kept playing gigs and getting invited to more shows, then we had our own shows. And we thought, you know, we could actually do this.
“By the time we finished school, we figured, let’s give it a whirl.”
A take on tradition
After a couple of releases as Mipso Trio in 2011 and 2012, the band hired Mandolin Orange’s Andrew Marlin to produce the 2013 set, “Dark Holler Pop,” which broke Mipso into the Billboard chart. Marlin produced follow-up disc “Old Time Reverie,” the first with Rodenbough as a full-time member, and the record topped that chart. Megafaun’s Brad Cook helmed the decidedly 1970s country-rock-tinged “Coming Down the Mountain,” which went to No. 3. The band enlisted Todd Sickafoose for “Edges Run,” and Mipso again made it to No. 1.
In the meantime, Terrell and Rodenbough emerged as the band’s key songwriters, although by the time a listener puts on the album, she hears something the entire band crafted together. All the songs feature at least a splash of what Terrell called the “bottomless well” of his home state’s folk tradition, but it will never be an attempt at purity, he said.
“It’s easy when you’re talking about roots music to get into this really stale, fake, suspenders-and-top-hat, jug band stuff,” he said. “That’s never appealed to us. I think that we’re trying to dare to be earnest, and really play music that comes from where we’re from, ... but we’re not being rigid about it.”
For example, the new album will include multiple synthesizers, electric guitars and drums.
“It’s not like we’re making a bluegrass record, by any stretch,” he said. “It’s just music, you know.”
We’ll see how that does on the Billboard chart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.