Alt-rock music fans know Mike Doughty as the former Soul Coughing front man who used his wordplay skills and darkly offbeat musical sense to build a strong solo career.
Apparently, he also tells your future.
Doughty’s latest tour stops on Saturday at Harvester Performance Center. According to publicity information, guitarist/singer Doughty, cellist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston and drummer Stephen Chopek “will test the limits of their clairvoyance as they interact with the crowd and respond to online submissions unique to each show.”
It’s no hype, Doughty said, after having played about seven dates on their winter 2020 tour.
“Thus far we have found no limits to our clairvoyance,” he said, with some mischief in his voice. “We have been able to see very, very far into the future on every topic that’s been presented to us. Every single one. We have managed to give 100-percent accurate predictions of exactly what’s going to happen in the future.”
Audience members have asked about topics ranging from the end of the solar system to their personal lives. The trio doesn’t have a gambling policy, or a lottery ticket policy, Doughty said.
“The telling the future thing is a shtick that happens between the songs,” he said as his band headed for Indianapolis to play a Feb. 12 date. “People laugh, but people know my shtick. People are coming to see me and Scrap have peculiar, disconnected dialogues.”
And play songs from a deep catalog. Doughty made three albums with Soul Coughing, a band with which he famously feuded, then eschewed its material. He has in recent years started playing from that catalog again, most recently presenting live and in full two of those albums — “Irresistible Bliss,” with Livingston, and “Ruby Vroom,” with a band he put together specifically for a 25th-anniversary tour.
On the latter, he used a series of hand cues to do what he called “live remixing,” a technique he adapted from hip-hop music and from downtown New York avant-garde hero John Zorn’s improvisational cues on his “game pieces” music series.
“It’s just a sort of balancing act of things entering and exiting, and this beautiful sort of dance,” Doughty said. “And also it’s just fun. It’s playful. It can be incredibly fun when someone completely messes up” a cue.
“It’s not like the James Brown scene, where he docked people’s pay for not taking his stage-conducting moves. But it’s about the fun of it, and the art of it, and creativity and inspiration, and just enjoying other musicians.”
Livingston, a longtime Doughty collaborator, was part of the “Ruby Vroom” tour and continues on the road with the “Tells Your Future” tour.
“He knows everything,” Doughty said. “We’ve literally played songs that I’ve called on the fly, and I’ve looked over at him, as we’ve never rehearsed that before. ... He picks up as I’m doing it, so it’s a very deep relationship.”
Soul Coughing’s run of studio recordings, from 1994 to 1998, featured such tunes as “Super Bon Bon,” “Soundtrack to Mary” and its biggest hit, “Circles,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard alternative rock singles chart, according to musicvf.com.
Doughty’s post-Soul Coughing commercial revival came courtesy of Dave Matthews, who released Doughty’s “Haughty Melodic” album on his own ATO Records in 2005, the year after re-releasing a couple of Doughty’s independent albums. Doughty has recorded more than 15 solo albums and more than 200 songs on Patreon.com, where subscribers can pay $5 and get one new song per week.
Doughty said his set lists run about 60/40, in favor of his solo material.
“People have missed the new stuff,” he said. “I was doing predominantly ‘Irresistible Bliss’ shows and then predominantly ‘Ruby Vroom’ shows. It’s been the story of my life, you know — there’s always somebody that wants to hear the record that you just made, or the record that you made before the one you just made, as opposed to the one you just made.”
To illustrate, he mentioned his pre-Soul Coughing days as an “acoustic guy” in New York City’s anti-folk scene.
“Then I put Soul Coughing together and it was kind of a big deal downtown, in New York. And then a friend of mine came to see it, and I was like, what do you think? She said, do you ever think about going back to that stuff you used to do?
“So literally my entire career has been people missing a song that I didn’t do. So in other words, I’m giving people their ‘27 Jennifers’ and their ‘I Hear the Bells’ and as I grow older, this problem is just gonna get worse, ’cause sadly, I just can’t stop making albums.”
