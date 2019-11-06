A FloydFest main stage favorite is hitting the relatively intimate environs of Harvester Performance Center.
Michael Franti, who has played three FloydFests in the past decade, leads his band, Spearhead, on Saturday at the Rocky Mount venue’s stage.
The act, which combines reggae, hip-hop, rock and soul styles into a relentlessly positive mix, hits the Harvester on a wave of recent success. Franti’s documentary, “Stay Human,” has won film festival awards for what Franti’s publicity page online calls a feature about heroic everyday people “whose stories have inspired the singer, activist and yoga practitioner during his travels around the world.” Franti himself directed the film.
The documentary inspired the music on the band’s 10th album, “Stay Human Vol. II,” a follow-up of sorts to the band’s signature album. Visit this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to check out the video from the recent disc’s key track, “The Flower.” The song addresses the United States’ gun violence epidemic.
In other Franti-related news, he and the band have signed on to tour next year with country music star Kenny Chesney. The spring-and-summer “Chillaxification Tour” features Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion, which includes Botetourt County natives Matthew Ramsey and Whit Sellers.
“We always try to do something different, bring someone new — and for anyone who’s never seen Michael Franti & Spearhead, just wait!” Chesney said in a quote posted at Franti’s website.
We reached out for an email Q&A with Franti, but did not hear back from him.
