In the live music world, tour time is merch time. Most performers don’t make money from records, but many people who hit their concerts might buy a CD, a T-shirt, button or other souvenir.
Of course, there is no live music at the moment, and hasn’t been since the novel coronavirus has continued its spread. That erases another revenue stream — not simply for musicians, but for the businesses who make their merchandise.
In Roanoke, Greg Széchényi is feeling the pain. Széchényi, owner of Press Press Merch, has a few hundred performing artist clients nationwide, among others including FloydFest and Festival in the Park (which organizers have canceled for this year).
“Within a 24-hour period of time, we went from having two-to-three solid weeks of work to maybe two days’ worth of work,” Széchényi said. “Everybody had to cancel everything. Our production has basically been reduced to maybe 20% of what it would have been.”
As of last week, he had to lay off one of his 13 employees. Meanwhile, he has instituted a couple of ideas that will benefit both performers and other Roanoke businesses.
Press Press Merch was already offering warehouse fulfillment and website management for touring acts “who are likely not home when their fans want to buy their shirt,” Széchényi said. The business has waived most of its fees for that service and has reached out to its clients and other performers.
“Just about every band in the world had their tour canceled, and they’re sitting on mounds of merchandise that was produced specifically for the tours,” he said. “We wanted to give anybody we could access to a simple, quick and inexpensive way to still sell those items to their fans online, and to recoup a little bit of that expense.”
On March 24, the Albemarle Avenue Southeast-based business began a 30-day campaign to donate sales of its Roanoke Made merchandise to downtown businesses. For every Roanoke Made T-shirt sold, $10 is going to a different business each day, Széchényi said. Sweet Donkey Coffee and Lucky Restaurant are among the locals that have benefited so far, he said.
The company has six new Roanoke Made designs for the occasion.
“Everybody’s been affected, so we’re tying to get as many as we can,” he said.
At least two other Roanoke-based screen printing businesses with music clients — Big Lick Screen Printing and King Screen — have instituted a similar charity.
Marj Easterling of Big Lick Screen Printing said in a message exchange that she has teamed with a St. Louis business on the #HereforGood campaign, which has printers in several states and aspirations for all 50. Each of 50 potential web stores would sell 50 T-shirts.
“Our goal is to raise $1 million for small businesses nationally before we’re all done,” Easterling wrote.
King Screen announced last week on Facebook that it, too, has launched an online community web store to benefit Roanoke-area small businesses. According to the business’s post: $10 of every shirt sold goes directly to the business of the buyer’s choice.
Christy Koren West, former owner of Ripple, in downtown Roanoke, has shifted her attention in recent months to marketing and merchandising through a new business, Well Branded Band. In a message exchange, West wrote that she is setting up a series of online stores for bands to sell merchandise via pre-order, with discounts on custom merchandise to sell there. She wrote that she is waiving fees and offering the bands 80% of the profit.
Willis-based Mountain Fever Records is a recording studio and record label with acts including Junior Sisk, Kristy Cox, Justin Moses, Nothin’ Fancy, Volume Five and Amanda Cook. The label announced recently that it and its sister labels, Travianna Records and Morning Glory Music, is giving its artists 100% of album sales from the labels’ websites.
“Because of the world’s current events, our artists have been hit hard with the cancelation of most of their live performances for the near future,” the Mark Hodges-owned group wrote in a news release. “This is income they rely on to support themselves and their families.”
“We will take no profit” until June 1, the news release read. “All the money goes to them.”
While more businesses and people are banding together to help one another, the future remains unclear.
“It’s kind of impacting everybody that I talk to in the same way,” Széchényi, of Press Press Merch, said. “Everybody’s scared, and nobody knows what’s going to be happening next week.”
