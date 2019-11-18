Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge

 Harvester Performance Center photo

Grammy- and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge is coming to Rocky Mount. 

Etheridge, who came into national consciousness in the 1990s with such pop/rock hits as "Come To My Window" and "I'm The Only One," hits Harvester Performance Center on April 27, 2020. Tickets are on sale at $127 and $102 via harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=306176.

The raspy, soulful singer released her 14th studio album, "The Medicine Show," in April. It went to No. 3 on the Billboard rock albums chart, her fifth time in that chart's top 10 this decade, according to Billboard.com.

Etheridge has 15 Grammy nominations and two Grammy Awards, for "Come To My Window" and "Ain't It Heavy," both of which took the trophy for female rock vocal. In 2007, her song "I Need to Wake Up," from the documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," won the Academy Award for best song.

Among the many 2020 Harvester listings (I would need a separate beat to keep up with them all) are Citizen Cope (Jan. 16), Mipso with Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Dive) & Benjamin Lazar Davis (Jan. 21), "The Daily Show" Writers Comedy Tour (Feb. 8), Joan Osborne (Feb. 10), Mike Doughty (ex-Soul Coughing) (Feb. 22), Trampled by Turtles (Feb. 23), Graham Nash (March 14), Rosanne Cash (April 3), Amanda Shires (April 15), Martin Sexton (April 23) and Robbie Fulks (April 25). 

There's more, detailed at harvester-music.com.

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

Tags

Load comments