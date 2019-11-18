Grammy- and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge is coming to Rocky Mount.
Etheridge, who came into national consciousness in the 1990s with such pop/rock hits as "Come To My Window" and "I'm The Only One," hits Harvester Performance Center on April 27, 2020. Tickets are on sale at $127 and $102 via harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=306176.
The raspy, soulful singer released her 14th studio album, "The Medicine Show," in April. It went to No. 3 on the Billboard rock albums chart, her fifth time in that chart's top 10 this decade, according to Billboard.com.
Etheridge has 15 Grammy nominations and two Grammy Awards, for "Come To My Window" and "Ain't It Heavy," both of which took the trophy for female rock vocal. In 2007, her song "I Need to Wake Up," from the documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," won the Academy Award for best song.
Among the many 2020 Harvester listings (I would need a separate beat to keep up with them all) are Citizen Cope (Jan. 16), Mipso with Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Dive) & Benjamin Lazar Davis (Jan. 21), "The Daily Show" Writers Comedy Tour (Feb. 8), Joan Osborne (Feb. 10), Mike Doughty (ex-Soul Coughing) (Feb. 22), Trampled by Turtles (Feb. 23), Graham Nash (March 14), Rosanne Cash (April 3), Amanda Shires (April 15), Martin Sexton (April 23) and Robbie Fulks (April 25).
There's more, detailed at harvester-music.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.