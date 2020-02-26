That 1 Guy

Jefferson Center

March 4 - Squirrel Nut Zippers and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall

March 22 - Bela Fleck & The Flecktones. 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall.

March 27 - Stefon Harris. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

1 – Indigo Girls

1 - After Jack Pre Party starts 5 p.m. -- Sponsored by Parkway Brewing- this event is located behind the Harvester

3 – Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

6 – Popa Chubby

7 - Jackyl

12 – J2B2--(John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band)

13 – Chris Jones and the Night Drivers (Landing Pad)

13 – Phil Vassar

14 – Graham Nash

14 - Riders In The Sky (Landing Pad)

15 - Perpetual Groove

19 – Kasim Sulton's Utopia

20 – Jimmy Fortune

21 – Hackensaw Boys

22 Jarekus Singelton

25 – James McMurtry (solo)

27 – Sara Evans

28 - Rodriguez

30 – Black Violin

Martin's Downtown

March 3 - GOTE

March 4 - Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle

March 5 - Grand Ole Uproar

March 6 - Mark Nicholson & The Distance

March 7 - Jackass Flats

March 10 - Seph Custer

March 11 - Dry Reef

March 12 - Joint Operation

March 13 - Sexbruise?

March 14 - St Pat's Street Party - Inside Stage 1:00pm Mad Iguanas, 3:00pm Tin Can Locomotive, 5:00pm Groovascape, 7:00pm Eric Wayne Band, 9:00pm Villanova, 11:00pm Half Moon | Outside Stage - 12:00pm Empty Bottles, 2:00pm Audacity Brass Band, 4:00pm The Kind Thieves, 6:00pm Yam Yam, 8:00pm The Fritz (headliner), 10:00pm C2 & The Brothers Reed (new name for the band to be announced at this show!)

March 17 GOTE + Ryan Greer Band

March 18 - Reed Turchi

March 19 - Higher Education

March 20 - The Snoozberries

March 21 - April B & The Cool

March 24 - Eric Wayne Band

March 25 - Truett

March 26 - Time Sawyer

March 27 - The Mantras

March 28 - Skydog - Allman Brothers Tribute

March 31 - GOTE

5 Points Music Sanctuary

Sunday 3/1: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE http://torchly.io/NtbUiyZO9w

Friday 3/6: FREEKBASS & THE BUMP ASSEMBLY feat Sammi Garett (from Turkuaz), GA $15 ADV/ $17 DOS http://torchly.io/CvPGbG7YHe

Wednesday 3/11: 5 POINTS MUSIC BENEFITS: BLUE MULE w. Jazzalachian Playboys, GA $10 http://torchly.io/VyggguUHmd

Friday, 3/13: MAD IGUANAS & Y.A.L.E - Widespread Phish, GA $10 https://5pointsmusic.electrostub.com/event.cfm?cart&amp;id=216918

Saturday, 3/14: BLUES BEATLES, GA $20 ADV/ $25 DOS http://torchly.io/xOyb69PpGO

Sunday 3/15: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE http://torchly.io/NtbUiyZO9w

Thursday 3/19: THE NEW DEAL, GA $17 ADV/ $19 DOS http://torchly.io/SlwQzJLNPo

Monday 3/23: EOTO, GA $15 http://torchly.io/fto4oDFopP

Thursday 3/26: GHOST-NOTE, GA $18 ADV/ $20 DOS http://torchly.io/KMlcX9ZLSH

Friday 3/27: AN-TEN-NAE, GA $15 ADV/ $18 DOS http://torchly.io/djC39ldhlL

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon

March 6 Shelby Lee Lowe

March 7 Shelby Lee Lowe

March 13 Jake Dodds

March 14 Jake Dodds

March 18 Jon Langston Concert Series with Star Country

March 20 Chris Ruediger

March 21 Ryan Trotti

March 27 Matt Gatewood

March 28 Matt Gatewood

The Spot on Kirk

March 6 - Will Overman + Adam Bolt Trio Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $10 in Advance | $15 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/will-overman-adam-bolt-trio

March 13 - That 1 Guy Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $12 in Advance | $15 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/an-evening-with-that-1-guy

March 14 - Bazaar Presents: Voles CD Release Show, w/ Zach Wiley & the Pariahs Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $10 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/voles-cd-release-show-with-zach-wiley-the-pariahs

March 20 - Marie Miller "Little Dreams" Album Release Show Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $15 in Advance | $20 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/marie-miller-little-dreams-album-release-show

March 21 - Amy Speace Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $15 in Advance | $18 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/amy-speace

March 26 - March 26 Doors at 7:00 PM | Show at 7:30 PM $17 in Advance https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/ari-hest-2

March 28 - Bazaar Presents: Lucid You, Found/Echo, BunnieCrisp Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $7 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-lucid-you-found-echo-bunniecrisp

March 29 - Mill Mountain Zoo Presents: Fierce Films Festival Doors at 12:30 PM | Show at 1:00 PM FREE for Mill Mountain Zoo Members! $15 for Non-member Adults | $12 for Non-member Children https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/mill-mountain-zoos-fierce-films-festival

Blue 5 Restaurant

3/6 What Four

3/7 Seph Custer

3/13 McFadden & Friends

3/14 Becki and the Boom Booms

3/20 Smokestack Lightning & Little Rodger

3/21 Lazy Man Dub Band

3/27 Music Road Co.

3/28 The Ambassador and the Chosen Few

Hoppie Vaughan & the Ministers of Soul on Wednesdays and Jordan Harman and Friends on Thursdays.

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

March 1st - Open Mic 5-8

March 4th - Trivia Night

March 5th - Jesse Ray Carter 5:30-8:30

March 6th - Smokestack Lightnin' Blues Band 6:30-9:30

March 7th - Cinémathèque (Turntable Hour 6:30-7:30, Full Band 7:30-9:30)

March 8th - Troublesome Blues Band 2-5pm; GOTE 5:30-8pm

March 9th - DUO- Heather & Lynwood 5-8

March 10th - Bluegrass Jam feat. Paul Sink and members of Blue Mule

March 11th - Trivia Night

March 12th - Hearts Gone South 5:30-8:30

March 13th - Sly Devil 6:30-9:30

March 14th - Pirates of the Piedmont Irish Pub Songs 2-5; Seedpick 6:30-9:30

March 15th - Jazzalachian Playboys w/special guests 2-6pm

March 16th - Big Lick Conspiracy Improv Comedy 6-8pm

March 17th - Traditional Irish and Celtic Music with The McKenzies 5-8

March 18th - Trivia Night

March 19th - Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30

March 20th - Mark Nicholson and The Distance 6:30-9:30

March 21st - Jordan Harman Solo 2-5pm; Big Lick Tonic Band 6:30-9:30

March 22 - Mason Creek Bluegrass 2-5pm; GOTE 5:30-8:30pm

March 25th - Trivia Night

March 26th - Adwela and the Uprising Reggae 5:30-8:30pm

March 27th - Mad Iguanas 6:30-9:30pm

March 28th - 6th Annual Oyster Roast $10adv/$15 door, with Bruno's Gastro Truck and Rappahannock Oysters 12-8pm. Bands: Lazy Man Dub Band 12-2:30, The Floorboards 3-5:30, YARN 6-8pm

March 29th - Virginia West 2-5pm; Soulshine Blues Band 5:30-8pm

March 30th - Open Mic Night 5-8pm

Third Street Coffeehouse

Mar 5 1st Thursday Guitar Pull Song Circle

Mar 6 Kinnfolk (Bob Schmucker opening)

Mar 13 Jeff Miller (Josh Jones opening)

Mar 19 3rd Thursday All Open Mike

Mar 20 Kat Mills (Frank Dieter and Friends opening)

Mar 27 Karyn Oliver (David Simpkins opening)

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Weeknight events:

Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 6-8pm.

Tuesday, 3/3/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music

Wednesday, 3/4/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Maggie Blankenship - Free

Tuesday, 3/10/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free

Wednesday, 3/11/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Earl White & Adrienne Davis - Free

Tuesday, 3/17/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music

Wednesday, 3/18/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: The New Macedon Rangers - Free

Tuesday, 3/24/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free

Wednesday, 3/25/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Gina & Jason Dilg - Free

March 2020 Special Events:

Saturday, 3/7/20 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $12 adv, $15 day of show - With special guests: The Deer Creek Boys, Paul Brown and Terri McMurray, and The New Macedon Rangers

Saturday, 3/14/20 - 7:30pm - Concert: Lonesome River Band - $28 in advance, $32 day of show

Saturday, 3/21/20 - 6:00-8:00pm - Down Home Dinner: Blue Ridge Thunder - free

Sunday, 3/22/20 - 6:00pm - Foghorn Stringband - $12 in advance, $15 day of show

Thursday, 3/26/20 - 6:30 - Film: The Mountain Minor - Featuring live music by Elizabeth LaPrelle and Trevor McKenzie, plus Q&A with Dale Farmer, Amy Cogan Clay, Elizabeth LaPrelle and Trevor McKenzie - $12 in advance, $15 day of show

Saturday, 3/28/20 - 7:30pm - Dance: Twin Creeks Stringband - $8 admission at the door

Heart of The Child Music Education with Kari Kovick — Joy Jammers (babies-pre k) 10:30-11:30 AM: Every Friday Morning

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM

($8 general admission at the door starting at 4:45pm / $12 advance seating - online only)

NOTICE: The Friday Night Jamboree will be ending at 10:00pm instead of the usual 10:30pm (winter hours). Bands will play at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:45.

3/6/20 - Janet Turner and Friends at 6:30, 2 Young 2 Old at 7:30, and Snow Creek Old Tyme Band at 8:45

3/13/20 - Gate 10 at 6:30, and The Crooked Road Ramblers at 7:30 and 8:45

3/20/20 - Josh Blankenship and Friends at 6:30, and The Floyd Get Together Band (Instructors from Handmade Music School Weekend) at 7:30 and 8:45

3/27/20 - The Farleys at 6:30, The Mustard Cutters at 7:30 with more to be announced

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon - free:

3/7/20 - American Roots - Casey Lewis - Last Minute

3/14/20 - Root 2 Music - Werner Helms Edition - Brackish Water Jamboree

3/21/20 - Alan Graf - Dell Iron Project - Blue Ridge Thunder

3/28/20 - Bernard Graf Awards - New Macedon Rangers - Ellen Cherry & Andrew Grimm

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops

Saturday, 3/7/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Old Time Fiddle/Banjo with Paul Brown & Terri McMurray - $30

March 19-22, 2020 - Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Jake Blount, and Phil Jamison.

Saturday, 3/28/20 - 3:30 - 5:00pm - Old Time Banjo with Jared Boyd (Intermediate) - $30

Saturday, 3/28/20 - 5:30 - 6:30pm - Flatfoot Dance with Gina Dilg (Advanced Beginner) - $15

Saturday, 4/4/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Old Time Mandolin with Carl Jones (Intermediate) - $30

Saturday, 4/4/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Old Time Fiddle Bowing with Erynn Marshall (Intermediate/Advanced) - $30

Saturday, 5/9/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Clawhammer Banjo with Trish Fore (Beginner) - $30

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

Sunday March 1 - Open Mic Night - 6 pm - FREE

Saturday March 7 - Forever Now Band - CD release party - 8 pm - $3

Sunday March 8 - Open Mic Night - 6 pm - FREE

Friday March 13 - Flying Doves - 8 pm - FREE

Sunday March 15 - Open Mic Night - 6 pm - FREE

Friday March 20 - Travis Reigh - 8 pm - FREE

Saturday March 21 - The Darkside Experience - Spring Equinox Pink Floyd Tribute and Light Show - 8 pm - $12 advance, $15 day of show - tickets at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering

Sunday March 22 - open Mic Night - 6 pm - FREE

Friday March 27 - Neil Young Tribute show with Buffalo Springfloyd and Lazy Horse - Benefits Sustain Floyd - 8 pm - $5

Saturday March 28 - DJ RahBee presents an EDM spring dance - 9 pm - $3

Sunday March 29 - Open Mic Night - 6 pm - FREE

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage

3/3: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

3/6: Jordan Harman 7:30-9:30

3/7: Paulo Franco & Chad Bennett

3/10: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

3/11: LOCKN Rewind (Set TBD)

3/13: GAK 7:30-9:30

3/14: Tim Beavers II (formerly of People's Blues of Richmond) 7:30-9:30

3/15: Hair O' the Dog Brunch 12p

3/17: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

3/19: Oddfellows Duo 7:30-9:30

3/20: Eric Wayne Duo 7:30-9:30

3/21: Marie Anderson 7:30-9:30

3/24: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

3/27: Solacoustix 7:30-9:30

3/28: Aaron Oberg 7:30-9:30

3/31: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

Big Lick Brewing Co.

Saturday, March 8th: Forry & Arnett

Friday, March 13th: Brian Coughlan (6 - 9 pm)

Saturday, March 14th: Blue Mule (2 - 5 pm) *St. Patrick's Day Party*

Saturday, March 21st: Cinematheque

Friday, March 27th: Adam Markham (6 - 9 pm)

Saturday, March 28th: Carver Commodore (6 - 9 pm)

All live music is from 6:30 - 9:30 pm unless otherwise noted.

Rock & Roll Diner

6 Surrender Dorothy

13 Empty Bottles St Pats Rock Block Weekend

14 Five Dollar Shake, St. Pats Rock Block Weekend

20 Monster Atlantic

21 Matt Powell & Corey Hunley

27 tba

Schooners

March 6 Strange Brew $5

March 7 Shattered Earth $5

March 13 Aware Wolf $5

March 14 Against the Fence $5

March 20 Solacoustix $5

March 21 Mended Fences $10

March 27 Soul Shine Blues Band $5

March 28 WORX $10

Mountain Lake, Newport

Jazz Music in the Harvest Restaurant, 6 p.m - 9 p.m.

Fri March 20th Paul Deck-keys , Lou Madsen-sax, Patrick Turner-bass

Sat March 21st Kris Hale solo guitar

Fri March 27th Wine & Roses with Bob McGraw-harmonica, Margaret Holz-flute/vocals, & Lew Woodall-guitar

Sat March 28th Justin Craig-guitar, Brian Peters-drums, Nick Romantini-bass

India Garden, Blacksburg

Live Music from 6pm to 8:30pm Tips appreciated for musicians!

Fri. 3/6: Leslie Brooks: Seasoned vocalist/songwriter playing 6 & 12-string guitars in diverse styles (jazz, pop, folk, rock) Select a song from her music menu!

3/7 thru 3/19: No Music due to Virginia Tech Spring Break {Restaurant open!}

Fri. 3/20: Ebru & Renate: Two talented women / two classical guitars

Sat. 3/21: Ben Slaughter: Talented pianist blending jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in a style of his own

Fri. 3/27: Kirsti Kaldro: Celtic harpist playing a beautiful mix of classical and popular tunes Sat.

3/28: Kristy Karas: Vocalist performs eclectic mix of favorites on acoustic guitar

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474.  

 

