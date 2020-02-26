Jefferson Center
March 4 - Squirrel Nut Zippers and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall
March 22 - Bela Fleck & The Flecktones. 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall.
March 27 - Stefon Harris. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
1 – Indigo Girls
1 - After Jack Pre Party starts 5 p.m. -- Sponsored by Parkway Brewing- this event is located behind the Harvester
3 – Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
6 – Popa Chubby
7 - Jackyl
12 – J2B2--(John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band)
13 – Chris Jones and the Night Drivers (Landing Pad)
13 – Phil Vassar
14 – Graham Nash
14 - Riders In The Sky (Landing Pad)
15 - Perpetual Groove
19 – Kasim Sulton's Utopia
20 – Jimmy Fortune
21 – Hackensaw Boys
22 Jarekus Singelton
25 – James McMurtry (solo)
27 – Sara Evans
28 - Rodriguez
30 – Black Violin
Martin's Downtown
March 3 - GOTE
March 4 - Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle
March 5 - Grand Ole Uproar
March 6 - Mark Nicholson & The Distance
March 7 - Jackass Flats
March 10 - Seph Custer
March 11 - Dry Reef
March 12 - Joint Operation
March 13 - Sexbruise?
March 14 - St Pat's Street Party - Inside Stage 1:00pm Mad Iguanas, 3:00pm Tin Can Locomotive, 5:00pm Groovascape, 7:00pm Eric Wayne Band, 9:00pm Villanova, 11:00pm Half Moon | Outside Stage - 12:00pm Empty Bottles, 2:00pm Audacity Brass Band, 4:00pm The Kind Thieves, 6:00pm Yam Yam, 8:00pm The Fritz (headliner), 10:00pm C2 & The Brothers Reed (new name for the band to be announced at this show!)
March 17 GOTE + Ryan Greer Band
March 18 - Reed Turchi
March 19 - Higher Education
March 20 - The Snoozberries
March 21 - April B & The Cool
March 24 - Eric Wayne Band
March 25 - Truett
March 26 - Time Sawyer
March 27 - The Mantras
March 28 - Skydog - Allman Brothers Tribute
March 31 - GOTE
5 Points Music Sanctuary
Sunday 3/1: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE http://torchly.io/NtbUiyZO9w
Friday 3/6: FREEKBASS & THE BUMP ASSEMBLY feat Sammi Garett (from Turkuaz), GA $15 ADV/ $17 DOS http://torchly.io/CvPGbG7YHe
Wednesday 3/11: 5 POINTS MUSIC BENEFITS: BLUE MULE w. Jazzalachian Playboys, GA $10 http://torchly.io/VyggguUHmd
Friday, 3/13: MAD IGUANAS & Y.A.L.E - Widespread Phish, GA $10 https://5pointsmusic.electrostub.com/event.cfm?cart&id=216918
Saturday, 3/14: BLUES BEATLES, GA $20 ADV/ $25 DOS http://torchly.io/xOyb69PpGO
Sunday 3/15: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE http://torchly.io/NtbUiyZO9w
Thursday 3/19: THE NEW DEAL, GA $17 ADV/ $19 DOS http://torchly.io/SlwQzJLNPo
Monday 3/23: EOTO, GA $15 http://torchly.io/fto4oDFopP
Thursday 3/26: GHOST-NOTE, GA $18 ADV/ $20 DOS http://torchly.io/KMlcX9ZLSH
Friday 3/27: AN-TEN-NAE, GA $15 ADV/ $18 DOS http://torchly.io/djC39ldhlL
Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon
March 6 Shelby Lee Lowe
March 7 Shelby Lee Lowe
March 13 Jake Dodds
March 14 Jake Dodds
March 18 Jon Langston Concert Series with Star Country
March 20 Chris Ruediger
March 21 Ryan Trotti
March 27 Matt Gatewood
March 28 Matt Gatewood
The Spot on Kirk
March 6 - Will Overman + Adam Bolt Trio Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $10 in Advance | $15 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/will-overman-adam-bolt-trio
March 13 - That 1 Guy Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $12 in Advance | $15 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/an-evening-with-that-1-guy
March 14 - Bazaar Presents: Voles CD Release Show, w/ Zach Wiley & the Pariahs Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $10 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/voles-cd-release-show-with-zach-wiley-the-pariahs
March 20 - Marie Miller "Little Dreams" Album Release Show Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $15 in Advance | $20 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/marie-miller-little-dreams-album-release-show
March 21 - Amy Speace Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $15 in Advance | $18 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/amy-speace
March 26 - March 26 Doors at 7:00 PM | Show at 7:30 PM $17 in Advance https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/ari-hest-2
March 28 - Bazaar Presents: Lucid You, Found/Echo, BunnieCrisp Doors at 7:30 PM | Show at 8:00 PM $7 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-lucid-you-found-echo-bunniecrisp
March 29 - Mill Mountain Zoo Presents: Fierce Films Festival Doors at 12:30 PM | Show at 1:00 PM FREE for Mill Mountain Zoo Members! $15 for Non-member Adults | $12 for Non-member Children https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/mill-mountain-zoos-fierce-films-festival
Blue 5 Restaurant
3/6 What Four
3/7 Seph Custer
3/13 McFadden & Friends
3/14 Becki and the Boom Booms
3/20 Smokestack Lightning & Little Rodger
3/21 Lazy Man Dub Band
3/27 Music Road Co.
3/28 The Ambassador and the Chosen Few
Hoppie Vaughan & the Ministers of Soul on Wednesdays and Jordan Harman and Friends on Thursdays.
Parkway Brewing Co., Salem
March 1st - Open Mic 5-8
March 4th - Trivia Night
March 5th - Jesse Ray Carter 5:30-8:30
March 6th - Smokestack Lightnin' Blues Band 6:30-9:30
March 7th - Cinémathèque (Turntable Hour 6:30-7:30, Full Band 7:30-9:30)
March 8th - Troublesome Blues Band 2-5pm; GOTE 5:30-8pm
March 9th - DUO- Heather & Lynwood 5-8
March 10th - Bluegrass Jam feat. Paul Sink and members of Blue Mule
March 11th - Trivia Night
March 12th - Hearts Gone South 5:30-8:30
March 13th - Sly Devil 6:30-9:30
March 14th - Pirates of the Piedmont Irish Pub Songs 2-5; Seedpick 6:30-9:30
March 15th - Jazzalachian Playboys w/special guests 2-6pm
March 16th - Big Lick Conspiracy Improv Comedy 6-8pm
March 17th - Traditional Irish and Celtic Music with The McKenzies 5-8
March 18th - Trivia Night
March 19th - Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30
March 20th - Mark Nicholson and The Distance 6:30-9:30
March 21st - Jordan Harman Solo 2-5pm; Big Lick Tonic Band 6:30-9:30
March 22 - Mason Creek Bluegrass 2-5pm; GOTE 5:30-8:30pm
March 25th - Trivia Night
March 26th - Adwela and the Uprising Reggae 5:30-8:30pm
March 27th - Mad Iguanas 6:30-9:30pm
March 28th - 6th Annual Oyster Roast $10adv/$15 door, with Bruno's Gastro Truck and Rappahannock Oysters 12-8pm. Bands: Lazy Man Dub Band 12-2:30, The Floorboards 3-5:30, YARN 6-8pm
March 29th - Virginia West 2-5pm; Soulshine Blues Band 5:30-8pm
March 30th - Open Mic Night 5-8pm
Third Street Coffeehouse
Mar 5 1st Thursday Guitar Pull Song Circle
Mar 6 Kinnfolk (Bob Schmucker opening)
Mar 13 Jeff Miller (Josh Jones opening)
Mar 19 3rd Thursday All Open Mike
Mar 20 Kat Mills (Frank Dieter and Friends opening)
Mar 27 Karyn Oliver (David Simpkins opening)
The Floyd Country Store, Floyd
Weeknight events:
Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 6-8pm.
Tuesday, 3/3/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music
Wednesday, 3/4/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Maggie Blankenship - Free
Tuesday, 3/10/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free
Wednesday, 3/11/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Earl White & Adrienne Davis - Free
Tuesday, 3/17/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music
Wednesday, 3/18/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: The New Macedon Rangers - Free
Tuesday, 3/24/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free
Wednesday, 3/25/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Gina & Jason Dilg - Free
March 2020 Special Events:
Saturday, 3/7/20 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $12 adv, $15 day of show - With special guests: The Deer Creek Boys, Paul Brown and Terri McMurray, and The New Macedon Rangers
Saturday, 3/14/20 - 7:30pm - Concert: Lonesome River Band - $28 in advance, $32 day of show
Saturday, 3/21/20 - 6:00-8:00pm - Down Home Dinner: Blue Ridge Thunder - free
Sunday, 3/22/20 - 6:00pm - Foghorn Stringband - $12 in advance, $15 day of show
Thursday, 3/26/20 - 6:30 - Film: The Mountain Minor - Featuring live music by Elizabeth LaPrelle and Trevor McKenzie, plus Q&A with Dale Farmer, Amy Cogan Clay, Elizabeth LaPrelle and Trevor McKenzie - $12 in advance, $15 day of show
Saturday, 3/28/20 - 7:30pm - Dance: Twin Creeks Stringband - $8 admission at the door
Heart of The Child Music Education with Kari Kovick — Joy Jammers (babies-pre k) 10:30-11:30 AM: Every Friday Morning
The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM
($8 general admission at the door starting at 4:45pm / $12 advance seating - online only)
NOTICE: The Friday Night Jamboree will be ending at 10:00pm instead of the usual 10:30pm (winter hours). Bands will play at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:45.
3/6/20 - Janet Turner and Friends at 6:30, 2 Young 2 Old at 7:30, and Snow Creek Old Tyme Band at 8:45
3/13/20 - Gate 10 at 6:30, and The Crooked Road Ramblers at 7:30 and 8:45
3/20/20 - Josh Blankenship and Friends at 6:30, and The Floyd Get Together Band (Instructors from Handmade Music School Weekend) at 7:30 and 8:45
3/27/20 - The Farleys at 6:30, The Mustard Cutters at 7:30 with more to be announced
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon - free:
3/7/20 - American Roots - Casey Lewis - Last Minute
3/14/20 - Root 2 Music - Werner Helms Edition - Brackish Water Jamboree
3/21/20 - Alan Graf - Dell Iron Project - Blue Ridge Thunder
3/28/20 - Bernard Graf Awards - New Macedon Rangers - Ellen Cherry & Andrew Grimm
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops
Saturday, 3/7/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Old Time Fiddle/Banjo with Paul Brown & Terri McMurray - $30
March 19-22, 2020 - Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Jake Blount, and Phil Jamison.
Saturday, 3/28/20 - 3:30 - 5:00pm - Old Time Banjo with Jared Boyd (Intermediate) - $30
Saturday, 3/28/20 - 5:30 - 6:30pm - Flatfoot Dance with Gina Dilg (Advanced Beginner) - $15
Saturday, 4/4/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Old Time Mandolin with Carl Jones (Intermediate) - $30
Saturday, 4/4/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Old Time Fiddle Bowing with Erynn Marshall (Intermediate/Advanced) - $30
Saturday, 5/9/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Clawhammer Banjo with Trish Fore (Beginner) - $30
Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd
Sunday March 1 - Open Mic Night - 6 pm - FREE
Saturday March 7 - Forever Now Band - CD release party - 8 pm - $3
Sunday March 8 - Open Mic Night - 6 pm - FREE
Friday March 13 - Flying Doves - 8 pm - FREE
Sunday March 15 - Open Mic Night - 6 pm - FREE
Friday March 20 - Travis Reigh - 8 pm - FREE
Saturday March 21 - The Darkside Experience - Spring Equinox Pink Floyd Tribute and Light Show - 8 pm - $12 advance, $15 day of show - tickets at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering
Sunday March 22 - open Mic Night - 6 pm - FREE
Friday March 27 - Neil Young Tribute show with Buffalo Springfloyd and Lazy Horse - Benefits Sustain Floyd - 8 pm - $5
Saturday March 28 - DJ RahBee presents an EDM spring dance - 9 pm - $3
Sunday March 29 - Open Mic Night - 6 pm - FREE
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage
3/3: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
3/6: Jordan Harman 7:30-9:30
3/7: Paulo Franco & Chad Bennett
3/10: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
3/11: LOCKN Rewind (Set TBD)
3/13: GAK 7:30-9:30
3/14: Tim Beavers II (formerly of People's Blues of Richmond) 7:30-9:30
3/15: Hair O' the Dog Brunch 12p
3/17: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
3/19: Oddfellows Duo 7:30-9:30
3/20: Eric Wayne Duo 7:30-9:30
3/21: Marie Anderson 7:30-9:30
3/24: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
3/27: Solacoustix 7:30-9:30
3/28: Aaron Oberg 7:30-9:30
3/31: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
Big Lick Brewing Co.
Saturday, March 8th: Forry & Arnett
Friday, March 13th: Brian Coughlan (6 - 9 pm)
Saturday, March 14th: Blue Mule (2 - 5 pm) *St. Patrick's Day Party*
Saturday, March 21st: Cinematheque
Friday, March 27th: Adam Markham (6 - 9 pm)
Saturday, March 28th: Carver Commodore (6 - 9 pm)
All live music is from 6:30 - 9:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Rock & Roll Diner
6 Surrender Dorothy
13 Empty Bottles St Pats Rock Block Weekend
14 Five Dollar Shake, St. Pats Rock Block Weekend
20 Monster Atlantic
21 Matt Powell & Corey Hunley
27 tba
Schooners
March 6 Strange Brew $5
March 7 Shattered Earth $5
March 13 Aware Wolf $5
March 14 Against the Fence $5
March 20 Solacoustix $5
March 21 Mended Fences $10
March 27 Soul Shine Blues Band $5
March 28 WORX $10
Mountain Lake, Newport
Jazz Music in the Harvest Restaurant, 6 p.m - 9 p.m.
Fri March 20th Paul Deck-keys , Lou Madsen-sax, Patrick Turner-bass
Sat March 21st Kris Hale solo guitar
Fri March 27th Wine & Roses with Bob McGraw-harmonica, Margaret Holz-flute/vocals, & Lew Woodall-guitar
Sat March 28th Justin Craig-guitar, Brian Peters-drums, Nick Romantini-bass
India Garden, Blacksburg
Live Music from 6pm to 8:30pm Tips appreciated for musicians!
Fri. 3/6: Leslie Brooks: Seasoned vocalist/songwriter playing 6 & 12-string guitars in diverse styles (jazz, pop, folk, rock) Select a song from her music menu!
3/7 thru 3/19: No Music due to Virginia Tech Spring Break {Restaurant open!}
Fri. 3/20: Ebru & Renate: Two talented women / two classical guitars
Sat. 3/21: Ben Slaughter: Talented pianist blending jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in a style of his own
Fri. 3/27: Kirsti Kaldro: Celtic harpist playing a beautiful mix of classical and popular tunes Sat.
3/28: Kristy Karas: Vocalist performs eclectic mix of favorites on acoustic guitar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.