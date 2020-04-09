The organizers of the LOCKN’ festival announced via email today that they are postponing the festival, in concern about the continuing pandemic, to Oct. 1-4.
This year's festival, the eighth, was scheduled for June 19-21.
Lineup and ticket information (including refunds) will be coming soon, as festival organizers work to reschedule the performers that had originally been slated to play the eight run, at Arrington. Phil Lesh, David Crosby, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, John Mayer, Brandi Carlile and Oteil Burbridge were among the performers announced before COVID-19 hit.
The festival will honor at the new dates all previously purchased tickets, camping, parking and early-entry passes, the email read.
"We know the world has changed, but one thing has been made clear — even though this pandemic has separated us physically, we are all in this together," the email read. "Reflecting on how we miss being with our friends, sharing music, dancing, hugging, in celebration, helps us feel that spark of joy even while we are waiting for the world to start up again."
Meanwhile, the festival will implement new health and safety protocols that will evolve with new and upcoming public health guidelines.
"These may include reducing our overall capacity and increasing the amount of space allocated for campsites," the mail read.
