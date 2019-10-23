Shawn Colvin

Blacksburg's The Lyric Theatre this week announced upcoming dates for its Live at the Lyric series.

Jamgrass perennial Yonder Mountain String Band kicks off 2020 with a Jan. 28 "evening with" date. Tickets are $35, $32, $28 and $25.

"Lullaby" singer Shawn Mullins hits the stage April 2. Tickets are $35, $30, $25 and $20. 

Singer/songwriter Shawn Colvin celebrates the 30th anniversary of her debut album, "Steady On," in an April 29 show. Tickets are 30 34 38 $42, $38, $34 and $30, with $120 VIP.

Lyric members can get their tix on Monday. Online and general sales start at 10 a.m. Nov. 11.

The 2019 season, though only one show, is still in effect. The Allman Betts Band is playing on Nov. 7.

