Blacksburg's The Lyric Theatre this week announced upcoming dates for its Live at the Lyric series.
Jamgrass perennial Yonder Mountain String Band kicks off 2020 with a Jan. 28 "evening with" date. Tickets are $35, $32, $28 and $25.
"Lullaby" singer Shawn Mullins hits the stage April 2. Tickets are $35, $30, $25 and $20.
Singer/songwriter Shawn Colvin celebrates the 30th anniversary of her debut album, "Steady On," in an April 29 show. Tickets are 30 34 38 $42, $38, $34 and $30, with $120 VIP.
Lyric members can get their tix on Monday. Online and general sales start at 10 a.m. Nov. 11.
The 2019 season, though only one show, is still in effect. The Allman Betts Band is playing on Nov. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.