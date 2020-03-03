Are you buying the stairway to Down by Downtown? If so, you'll find Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience headlining Elmwood Park next month. Turns out, the stairway is free.
The 11th Down by Downtown festival, which offers live music in multiple venues on the weekend of April 16-18, squeezes the lemon till the juice runs down its leg on April 18, with the running of the Blue Ridge Marathon and the Elmwood amphitheater concert of Led Zep covers. Also on the April 18 bill are FloydFest On-the-Rise 2019 contest winner Downtown Abby and the Echoes and runner-up Mason Via & the Hot Trail Mix. War Chile opens the show.
There is no charge for the live music on either April 18, a Saturday, or the day before. The April 17 lineup features Music Road Co. and Lazy Man Dub Band.
In years past, acts playing original music headlined the Saturday festivities, and ticket prices were involved. This time around, according to a news release from event organizer Roanoke Outside Foundation, "the change from a ticketed, national headliner performing late Saturday night to a free, crowd-pleasing show was a strategic move. The model of free concerts makes live music more accessible to the general public and gives everyone the opportunity to come out and enjoy the festivities surrounding the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon ..."
Past concerts featured such bands as Spafford, Tank and the Bangas, moe., Lotus, Galactic and Big Head Todd and the Monsters.
Other spots helping music lovers celebrate Down by Downtown include Martin’s Downtown, Big Lick Brewing Company, Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Side Stage, 5 Points Music Sanctuary, The Spot on Kirk, Blue 5, Fork in the Market, Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Sweet Donkey, and Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room. Find the full lineup at downbydowntown.com.
