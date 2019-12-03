Jazz-funk guitarist Cory Wong tops the list of FloydFest’s latest additions for 2020. Today’s rollout of performers for FloydFest 20 Vision Quest also features festival perennial Keller Williams, sacred steel guitar juggernaut Robert Randolph & The Family Band and bluegrass guitar sensation Molly Tuttle.
Wong, who came to attention as part of ultra-funky festival favorite Vulfpeck, will be making his first FloydFest appearance. His guitar playing and supporting cast are typically captivating and head-bobbing.
Rounding out the new additions are All Them Witches, Southern Avenue, Keller and The Keels, Hogslop String Band and The Broadcast.
Read about more acts on the July 22-26, 2020 lineup, including a set of Talking Heads music featuring the band’s Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, at roanoke.com/entertainment/floydfest-talking-heads-celebration-to-feature-the-band-s-jerry/article_27dd4059-cf5a-5c98-b05e-7720cf0770de.html.
