If you watch Black Dog Salvage's reality TV show, "Salvage Dawgs," you knew this was coming. Now it's about to happen.
The business, teaming up with "Party with a Purpose" group First Fridays, is putting on a music series at its new venue, aptly named The Dog Bowl. These shows are set for Saturdays, and 18 charities will benefit.
Here is the schedule:
Saturday: Fuzzy Logic. 6 p.m. $5, 12-younger free. $5 drink tickets for craft and domestic beers, sangria, Babe wine with ID. Lazy Days BBQ and Ella B's Shaved Ice and Snowcones. on site. Bring blanket or chair. No outside food, drinks, pets, weapons, pop-up tents or umbrellas. Bags are subject to search.
Sept. 28: The Floorboards. 6 p.m. Details TBA.
Oct. 12: The Kings. 6 p.m. Details TBA.
Ride Solutions is providing free bike valet parking, and a Zagster station will be on site. Parking is limited, so the venue encourages walking or ride-sharing.
According to a Black Dog Salvage news release, a season 10 "Salvage Dawgs" episide, broadcast in May, showed the crew salvaging a repurposed semi-trailer from a Moneta drive-in. That rig is the stage backdrop. Other "upcycled" materials include a mezzanine from Black Dog’s main warehouse, which now supports the stage platform, an old radio tower that holds lights and speakers and a salvaged corn crib that will be a drink ticket booth.
Get more info at blackdogsalvage.com/dog-bowl