Blue collar prog-rockers Kansas released hit album “Point of Know Return” in 1977. The band has extended a tour celebrating that recording well beyond its 40th anniversary.
Kansas brings that album - which featured its pop crossover hit, “Dust In the Wind” - and other fan favorites to Salem Civic Center on May 1, 2020.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the venue’s box office and ticketmaster.com for $125, $55, $45 and $35, with $5 for preferred parking. Presale begins 10 a.m. Wednesday, with password CARRYON.
That password clearly references another Kansas hit, “Carry On My Wayward Son.” Steve Walsh was the voice behind those songs, but he has retired. Ronnie Platt is the singer now, with original members Phil Ehart (drums) and Rich Williams (guitar) still in the group, along with longtime bassist/singer Billy Greer and others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.