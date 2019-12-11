Bluegrass music is known for its constantly shifting lineups. Players come and go, and come and go some more. There are brand-name bands with no original members.
Junior Sisk, of Ferrum, has experienced it with his own act. The popular singer, guitar player and songwriter replaced all but one band member over the past couple of years.
He brings his new lineup — which includes bluegrass and gospel couple Heather Berry-Mabe and Tony Mabe — to Floyd Country Store on Saturday. The band will be playing music from throughout Sisk’s solo career, along with about four songs from a new album due in February.
“It’s a big pain in the butt to start with, because you hate to lose band members you’ve been playing with for a long time,” Sisk said in a phone call last week.
Some players have chosen to go out on their own, while others were based in locations so far away from Franklin County that it was difficult to travel, much less rehearse, Sisk said. With longtime “right-hand man,” mandolinist Jonathan Dillon, still with him, Sisk sought out musicians closer to home.
The Mabes, based near Winston-Salem, North Carolina, bring vocal power, Tony Mabe’s abilities on both Scruggs-style and clawhammer banjo, and a collection of gospel numbers to the show. Heather Mabe plays autoharp, providing additional old-time options for Sisk’s traditional presentation, and she does “great harmony vocals,” Sisk said.
Fincastle-based Gary Creed has played upright bass with Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road. Fiddle specialist and multi-instrumentalist Doug Bartlett, formerly with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and the Bluegrass Cardinals, was “tired of the New York snow” and moved to Laurel Fork, Sisk said.
“It seems to be working very well,” Sisk said. “Everywhere we played this past year, everybody seems to love it. So we’re gonna keep on keepin’ on.”
Sisk remains on Willis-based Mountain Fever Records, and his upcoming disc mixes some new songs with such deep-cut covers as Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs’ “I’m Lonesome and Blue,” and The Country Gentlemen’s “Get in Line Buddy.” He’s even covering one of his own tunes, “Rounder at 21,” because it’s almost out of print, he said. The new lineup plays throughout, with no special guests, he said.
The first single, “Lily Dale,” is available on streaming sites.
“Just a real mix, but it’s all traditional,” he said.
Hunt and give
Sisk typically plans considerable time off from October through December, during which he spends a lot of time hunting. He said that during bow season, he got a 9-point buck deer and a 400-pound bear. An Ohio group called Hunting with Heros Inc., which helps wounded military members hunt, came to visit in late November and left with a truckload of meat and a set of antlers, Sisk said.
“We took two veterans, one really disabled,” he said. “He actually killed a buck. ... It made us feel really good and we enjoyed every minute of it.”
Other hunts for Sisk have resulted in meat that he is distributing for free in Franklin and Floyd counties. The day of this interview, Sisk was about ready to deliver some for Christmas to a property owner who let him and his hunting buddies use their land.
“We try to return the favor because we try to hunt so much,” he said. “We’ve got about 200 pounds of burger we’re about to make. We’ll spread that around the community as well. ... I found so many people that are needy around here.”
Sisk has a friend in Ferrum who stores Sisk’s yield in a cooler. If you are in need, email Sisk via juniorsisk@va.net.
