Henry County native Josh Shilling, lead singer for Nashville, Tennessee-based prog-grass band Mountain Heart, is returning soon to Southwest Virginia.
Shilling will join Corey Hunley, Crawford & Power and Emme Cannon on Nov. 9 for Songwriters in the Round IV, at The Grandin Theatre. Tickets are $21.99 (including online purchase fee) and are on sale now, at the link or at the theater box office.
Shilling, who with Mountain Heart played a couple of sets at FloydFest, including an Allman Brothers Band tribute set, has also led the band at MerleFest and Rooster Walk. Shilling, a busy songwriter, has had cuts on a couple of Grammy Award-winning bluegrass albums from Infamous Stringdusters and The Travelin' McCourys. Check out the title track from the band's latest CD, "Soul Searching."
Hunley, the event's organizer, is well known in the Roanoke Valley for multiple solo performances loaded with his fine original music. Crawford & Power are building their brand beyond Southwest Virginia. Cannon is a Roanoke native with a jazz lean and a powerful voice.