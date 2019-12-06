Roanoke after-school program The Music Lab at Jefferson Center is turning to a Grammy Award-recognized, on-the-charts beat maker for a project that is challenging Roanoke public schools students to make original grooves.
The lab’s Orchestrating Beats project will give students the chance to work in groups and one on one with Roanoke native Rayshon “808-Ray” Cobbs Jr. All that the aspiring producers need to do is come up with an original beat, featuring one sample, no lyrics allowed. A panel will select eight kids to join Cobbs at the music lab March 16-20, 2020, where he will share his experience with them. Music lab production students will help record the Patrick Henry High School Orchestra, and Cobbs will create samples from that performance for a live unveiling at the end of the week.
Virginia Commission for the Arts is granting about $2,100 for the project.
Miami-based Cobbs’ songwriting has been featured on albums from DJ Khaled, Wale, Fat Joe, Nas, J Cole and Lil Wayne. His beats powered two songs and a non-album single from Beyonce and Jay Z’s Grammy-winning project, “Everything Is Love.” 808-Ray has a producer credit on BJ The Chicago Kid’s “1123,” nominated for the 2020 Grammys in the best R&B album category. Cobbs, who first came to national attention for his work on the DJ Khaled/Nas collaboration “Nas Album Done,” was a Patrick Henry High School electronic music class student who spent time at the music lab, sharpening his skills. His nickname represents his tool of choice, the Roland TR-808 drum machine.
“I really appreciate the [music lab] for letting me come in and do that,” Cobbs, 25, said in a phone call last week. “This is one of the ways of giving back to the community. ... You don’t get a lot of light shed on the beat maker side of production, so I’m proud to be doing this. I’m grateful to be doing this.”
This will be the music lab’s third student-collaboration project featuring a national or international act. Past sessions featured jazz/world act Banda Magda and jazz drummer and composer Nate Smith.
The music lab’s education coordinator, Jordan Harman, said that he hopes word of this project will reach beyond organized music programs and inspire students who are working independently.
“Ever since I’ve been at the music lab, I’ve felt like this demographic of students that I haven’t been able to reach are the kids that are in school but aren’t in a band program, aren’t in electronic music, but they’re making beats, and that they might not really know about the music lab.
“So what can we do to help get this in front of those students and let them know about the opportunities that are available at the music lab? There is equipment here that they can make beats on that would be amazing for them. ... As soon as you say who [Cobbs] is and who he’s working with … I think it’s that feeling of oh, man, we actually get to work with somebody who’s working on that level.”
Cobbs did one workshop-style session with some music lab students about three years ago, before he moved to Miami, Harman said. Still, teaching is a new thing for Cobbs.
“This is brand new to me but I’m excited to share what I know and my process when I’m making music,” he wrote in an email exchange. “I think it’s cool that we’re shedding a light on the kids that make beats. I may learn something new as well!”
He has already learned plenty in the years since production team Marcello “Cool” Valenzano and Andre “Dre” Lyon, known as Cool & Dre, brought him on board via multiple social media interactions that showed Cobbs’ work ethic and consistent musical quality. Their work together includes the upcoming Fat Joe album, “Family Ties,” the 12th featuring the influential, Bronx-born rapper. The disc, which dropped on Friday, has taken about two years to make, Cobbs wrote.
“I’m just grateful to be a part of this body of work,” he wrote. “It’s not everyday you get to work close and learn under living legends!”
The students who make it through to Orchestrating Beats can expect to interact with a producer who understands the leading edge in the business. Cobbs said quality work will be important for them but that creativity is the key. He wrote of his years and lessons with Cool & Dre: “It’s changed what I’m doing a little bit as far as sonics ... but I’ve always been developing my own sound and staying in my own lane, always growing and learning from different people, applying a few techniques here and there while still staying true to my sound.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.