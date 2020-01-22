Four songs into a streaming listen to the JD Allen Trio’s 2019 album, “Barracoon,” the multi-tasker’s ear is captured by a beautifully mournful sax melody blown against some free-flowing, brushed drums and upright bass. The alt-tab combo leads to the player, which reveals the song’s title — “The Immortal (H. Lacks).”
Readers familiar with Roanoke history, and these pages, will recognize Lacks’ name. The woman born Loretta Pleasant in Roanoke’s West End, 1920, is best known as Henrietta Lacks, who died 31 years later in Baltimore, of cervical cancer. Doctors, without Lacks’ permission or knowledge, took cells from a biopsied tumor, cells that still live and regenerate. Those cells have helped scientists develop the polio vaccine. They have been part of testing the effects of atomic bombs. They aided in cloning and genome mapping.
Saxophonist, composer and band leader Allen read Lacks’ story in Rebecca Skloot’s bestselling book, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.” It inspired the haunting music on “Barracoon’s” track four. He said that in booking his Saturday night Jazz Club at Jefferson Center sets, he didn’t make the connection tying Lacks to Roanoke. After all, Lacks moved with her family to Halifax County four years later, after her mother died, then to Baltimore with her husband at the onset of World War II.
Internalizing the information will likely inspire what Allen says about the song in concert at Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall, and it is likely to inform his playing as well, Allen said in a recent phone and email exchange. It will drill even deeper, he said.
“I feel that I can draw on that information on every composition that I play,” Allen said. “Being informed on a variety of topics helps to inform a musician’s musical decisions. Whatever is in you will come out of you when you play. Knowledge is true power.”
The tenor sax man has another Roanoke connection, too. His maternal grandmother moved with her family from here to Allen’s native Detroit. She didn’t share any memories of her time in Roanoke, though, he said.
Lacks is not the only historical figure who inspired Allen’s new album. He wrote the title track in honor of Kossula, also known as Cudjo Lewis. Kossula by 1927 was apparently the last person to survive the Middle Passage from West Africa to the United States’ slave trade, according to The New York Times. Zora Neale Hurston sought out the 86-year-old man, then living in Alabama, and wrote about him. Her book, “Barracoon,” was not published until 2018, according to the Times.
The book’s subtitle is “The Story of the Last ‘Black Cargo.’ ” Allen sees Lacks’ immortal cells as another form of cargo, and such thoughts inform the musical framework he created for him and his sidemen, drummer Nic Cacioppo and bassist Ian Kenselaar.
Both of those numbers dig into freer musical territory, inspired by the 400th anniversary of African slaves arriving in America. Other numbers, including the hard-bopping, funky “Communion” and a take on the Disney classic ballad, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” reflect jazz tradition. Much of his catalog, now totaling 13 albums, has shown a back-and-forth between traditional and avant-garde styles. Allen, 47, said that was how it worked in his hometown jazz scene.
His teacher, Motor City sax man James Carter, took a 15-year-old Allen to see the Sun Ra Arkestra. It was the first jazz performance that Allen ever attended.
“I was under the impression that playing the complete spectrum of jazz was a requirement,” he said. “Witnessing the Sun Ra experience at the age of 15 was the best accident I’ve ever made in my life.”
He continued his education in Virginia, at Hampton University. Allen said that he believes his sax teacher at Hampton, James Nesbit, will be at his show on Saturday. “I learned so much from him,” Allen said of Nesbit. “Some of the things he taught me, I still use today.”
After a couple of years there, he split for New York City in the 1990s, after getting a gig with jazz vocal icon Betty Carter. From that band, he learned to concentrate constantly. If Carter wasn’t happy with a band member, she would deliver the ultimate “pink slip.”
“At the end of the show, if she was firing you, she would tell the audience, ‘And tonight, playing his last show with us, is so-and-so,’ ” Allen remembered. “That would be the first he’d heard of it. Of course, she always had someone waiting” to take his place.
She told Allen: “I need two things from you — to read my mind and to make me sound good.” He never got that onstage pink slip, though after a few years, she just didn’t call back. By then, he had locked up his bona fides. Other Allen credits include bassist Ron Carter, drummer Jack DeJohnette, Wallace Roney, Cindy Blackman and Me’shell N’degeocello.
He has been leading his own band since his 1999 debut, “In Search Of ...” For several of those years, he had the same accompanists, in bassist Gregg August and drummer Rudy Royston. But with those two working on solo projects of late, he turned to a younger set of players, Cacioppo and Kenselaar.
“They may be back. They’re still part of the family,” Allen said of Royston and August. “I’m happy to be learning new things from the new guys, and I hope they’re learning from me. Who knows, we may put both bands together in the future.”
