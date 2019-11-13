Charley Crockett

 Lyza Renee photo

Don't get me started on how fast the time flies. The good news about it is that another January Jams is on the near horizon, in Abingdon.

Peep the lineup below, all of which will be onstage at The Barter Theatre. Get details, ticket prices and whatnot at abingdonmusicexperience.com.

Maybe I'll luck out and catch Crockett this time out. Missed him when he hit Lime Kiln last summer. Check out our profile in the sidebar. Lilly Hiatt, btw, was outstanding at Devil's Backbone Basecamp last summer.

Jan. 10 - Del McCoury with The Travelin’ McCourys

Jan. 11 - Sierra Hull

Jan. 17 - The Collection

Jan. 18 - Penny & Sparrow

Jan. 24 - Charley Crockett

Jan. 25 - Lilly Hiatt

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

