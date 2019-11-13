Don't get me started on how fast the time flies. The good news about it is that another January Jams is on the near horizon, in Abingdon.
Peep the lineup below, all of which will be onstage at The Barter Theatre. Get details, ticket prices and whatnot at abingdonmusicexperience.com.
Maybe I'll luck out and catch Crockett this time out. Missed him when he hit Lime Kiln last summer. Check out our profile in the sidebar. Lilly Hiatt, btw, was outstanding at Devil's Backbone Basecamp last summer.
Jan. 10 - Del McCoury with The Travelin’ McCourys
Jan. 11 - Sierra Hull
Jan. 17 - The Collection
Jan. 18 - Penny & Sparrow
Jan. 24 - Charley Crockett
Jan. 25 - Lilly Hiatt
