Jefferson Center
JD ALLEN TRIO, FOSTEK HALL • PRESENTED BY JEFFERSON CENTER. SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020 - 7:00PM. SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020 - 9:00PM
Harvester Performance Center
4 – Junior Sisk
11- Crawford & Power and Cimmaron (FCHS Skills USA show)
12 – Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
16 – Citizen Cope (solo acoustic)
17 – Rhonda Vincent & the Rage
18 - Firefall
21 – Mipso
24 – Chad Prather
25 – POCO
31 – Legacy Motown Revue
The Spot On Kirk
January 2 Bazaar Presents: Lost in Space Camp, Monopolyopolis. Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00. $7. https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-lost-in-space-camp-with-monopolyopolis
January 7 Songwriters in the Round: Amy Andrews, ellen cherry, Andrew Grimm, Phil Norman, Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30. $10 in Advance | $15 Day of Show. https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/songwriters-in-the-round-w-amy-andrews-ellen-cherry-andrew-grimm-phil-norman
January 11 Local SPOTlight Series: Clean Hearts Club, The Concerns, Sharayah Spears. Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30. $10 Admission. https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/local-spotlight-series-clean-hearts-club-the-concerns-sharayah-spears
January 25 sasha! Harvest Blaque. Doors at 7:30 | Doors at 8:00. $10 in Advance | $13 Day of Show
January 30 Children's Trust & Hoot and Holler Present: Breaking Our Silence: Telling Our Stories About Child Abuse. Doors at 6:30 | Starts at 7:00. $20 Admission. https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/childrens-trust-hoot-and-holler-present-breaking-our-silence
Martin's Downtown
1/2 Opposite Box
1/3 The Antecedents
1/4 Dirty Grass Players
1/7 GOTE
1/8 Memphis Lightning
1/9 The Mad Children
1/10 Big Heart Collective
1/11 The Kind
1/14 Eric Wayne Band
1/15 The Living Street
1/16 Dr. Bacon
1/17 The Kind Thieves
1/18 The Ambassador
1/21 GOTE
1/22 Dan it John
1/23 Jive Mother Mary + OTIS
1/24 Crobar Cane
1/25 Downtown Abbey & The Echoes
1/28 Eric Wayne Band
1/29 Zach Wiley
1/30 Grizzly Goat
1/31 Psylo Joe
The Floyd Country Store, Floyd
NEW! Weeknight events at The Floyd Country Store
We are excited to offer live music, movies and cultural events on weeknights (Tuesday-Thursday) at The Floyd Country Store. These events range from free live music with local bluegrass/old time musicians, film screenings and handicraft demonstrations/workshops. Weeknight events for January 2020:
Wednesday, 1/1/20 - Live Music with The New Macedon Rangers - Free
Tuesday, 1/7/20 - Appalachian/Old Time Music - Free
Tuesday, 1/14/20 - Dinner Music with Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free
Wednesday, 1/15/20 - Live Music with The New Macedon Rangers - Free
Tuesday, 1/21/20 - Appalachian/Old Time Music - Free
Wednesday, 1/22/20 - Live Music with Gina & Jason Dilg - Free
Tuesday, 1/28/20 - Dinner Music with Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free
Wednesday, 1/29/20 - Live Music with The New Macedon Rangers - Free
January 2020 Special Events:
Saturday, 1/4/20 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $12 adv, $15 day of show - With special guests: Nobody’s Business, Justin Golden, and Gate 10
Saturday, 1/11/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers - $15 in advance, $18 day of show
Saturday, 1/18/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: Gap Civil - $8 admission at the door
Saturday, 1/25/19 - 6:00 - Concert: Jeff Little Trio - $15 in advance, $18 day of show
Heart of The Child Music Education with Kari Kovick — Joy Jammers (babies-pre k) 10:30-11:30 AM: Every Friday Morning (NO Joy Jammers on 1/3/20)
The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:30 PM:
1/3/20 - Janet Turner and Friends at 6:30, Friday Night Old Time Band at 7:30 and Rock Castle Ramblers at 9:00
1/10/20 - Gate 10 at 6:30, with more to be announced
1/17/20 - Joh Blankenship and Friends at 6:30, Katie and the Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 9:00
1/24/20 - The Farleys at 6:30, and The New River Wranglers at 7:30 and 9:00
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
1/4/20 - Will May - Unlucky and Lonesome - Gate 10
1/11/20 - Mama Joy Rising - Maggie Blankenship and Jamie Collins - Left Over Biscuits
1/18/20 - Virginia Hollow - Adam McPeak and Mountain Thunder
1/25/20 - Cheyenne and Wyatt Grantham - Jesse Smathers and Scott Patrick - Mark Templeton Band
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops
Saturday, 1/4/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Intermediate Old Time Guitar with Jackson Cunningham - $30
Saturday, 1/18/20 - 3:30-5:00pm - Old Time Fiddle and Banjo Repertoire with Lucas Pasley and Chris Johnson - $30
Saturday, 1/18/20 - 5:30 - 6:30pm - Beginning Flatfoot Dance and Two-Step Workshop with Maggie Oakes-Chitwood - $15
Saturday, 2/8/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Intermediate Bluegrass Guitar with Jesse Smathers - $30
March 19-22, 2020 - Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Jake Blount, and Phil Jamison.
5 Points Music Sanctuary
Friday 12/27: CHUPACABRAS w. Stimulator Jones & Green Rabbits Social Club http://torchly.io/pmxr1Sq5kx
Tuesday, 12/31: 5 POINTS TOUR BUS - Dead Reckoning @ Harvester, $55 VIP Package http://torchly.io/SFsJCgtooL
Sunday, 1/5: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE http://torchly.io/1WvgDBO0TT
Wednesday 1/8: 5 POINTS MUSIC BENEFITS, GA $10 http://torchly.io/lg0TzxZTWk
Friday 1/10: TRAVERS BROTHERSHIP w. Mark Nicholson & The Distance, GA $10 ADV/ $12 DOS http://torchly.io/ah4fbsmfqr
Friday 1/17: BIG LICK CONSPIRACY, GA $10 ADV/ $12 DOS http://torchly.io/WY1UCXj8Mi
Sunday, 1/19: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE http://torchly.io/NtbUiyZO9w
Saturday 1/25: RUNAWAY GIN, GA $14 ADV/ $16 DOS http://torchly.io/93JBfBsicK
Friday 1/31: REBIRTH BRASS BAND, GA $36 ADV/ $40 DOS http://torchly.io/jlOUOItdYF
Parkway Brewing Co.
Thurs., Jan. 2nd - The Jive Exchange 5-8
Fri., Jan. 3rd - Jordan Harman Band 6:30-9:30
Sat. Jan. 4 - Ryan Greer Band 6:30-9:30
Sun. Jan. 5 - Jazzalachian Playboys 2-5pm
Mon. Jan. 6 - Open Mic 5-8
Tues. Jan 7 - Paint Nite with YayMaker
Wed. , Jan 8 - Trivia
Thurs., Jan 9 - Micro Wrestling 8-10pm
Fri., Jan. 10 - Jesse Ray Carter 6:30-9:30
Sat., Jan 11 - Jared Stout Duo 2-5pm; Monster Atlantic 6:30-9:30
Sun., Jan 12 - Mason Creek 2-5pm
Mon., Jan 13 - The Duo - Heather & Lynwood Acoustic
Wed., Jan 15 - Trivia
Thurs., Jan 16 - Tre' Smith 5:30-8:30
Fri., Jan 17 - J-Stop Latin Soul (closing early to the public at 8pm for our employee holiday party)
Sat., Jan 18 - Vinegary Creek Constituency Duo 2-5pm; Eric Wayne Band 6:30-9:30
Sun. Jan. 19th - Daniel McBroom 2-5pm
Mon. Jan. 20th - Big Lick Conspriacy Improv Comedy 6-8pm
Tues. Jan. 21st - Paint Nite with YAYMaker
Wed. Jan 22nd - Trivia
Thur. Jan 23rd - The Ambassador & The Chosen Few 5:30-8:30
Fri. Jan 24th - Terry Brown Ascension Project feat. Jayna Brown 6:30-9:30
Sat. Jan. 25th - Parkway 7th Anniversary Party! Music All Day
Blue Mule 12-2:30
Mad Iguanas 3-6
The Kind 6:30-9:30
Sun. Jan 26th - Virginia Hollow 2-5pm ; Paint Nite with YAYMaker
Mon. Jan. 27th - Open Mic 5-8
Thur. Jan. 30th - Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30
Fri. Jan. 31st - Tin Can Locomotive 6:30-9:30
Sat. Feb. 1st - 360 Band
Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd
Fri Jan 3 – David Francisco – 8 pm – FREE
Sat Jan 4 – Robert Chew – 8 pm – FREE
Sun Jan 5 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Jan 10 – Zak Saltz – 8 pm – FREE
Sun Jan 12 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Jan 17 – Joy Tru – 8 pm – FREE
Sat Jan 18 – Buck & Griz Capricorn Bash – 8 pm - $3
Sun Jan 19 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Jan 24 – Jimothy – 8 pm - $3
Sat Jan 25 – DJ RahBee – 8 pm – FREE
Sun Jan 26 – Open Mic Night – 6 p – FREE
Fri Jan 31 – CC Coats Band – 8 pm - $3
Sat Feb 1 – The Get Right Band – 8 pm - $3
The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg
1/2 hustle souls ($5)
1/17 sine wave surfers ($5)
1/18 the kind thieves
1/23 time wave zero and the buck and griz show ($5)
1/24 travers Brotherhood ($10)
1/25 dj pyrite (not sure of cover)
1/28 yonder after party with sidewalk slammers and orange culture ($5)
1/31 the dirty grass players ($5)
Billy's Barn, Salem
Jan.3rd....Terry Foss
Jan.4th....Eggs with Legs
Jan.10th...Sly Devil
Jan.11th.....
Jan.17th....Rick Slone
Jan.18th...7 Mile Ford
Jan 24th...Terry Foss
Jan.25th....Glam'r Kiti
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage
1/3: Aaron Oberg 7:30-9:30
1/4: Marie Anderson 7:30-9:30
1/7: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
1/10: Eric Wayne Duo 7:30-9:30
1/11: Tyler Parrish 7:30-9:30
1/14: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
1/17: Kyle Forry 7:30-9:30
1/18: Whiskey Kitten 7:30-9:30
1/21: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
1/24: Road Less Traveled 7:30-9:30
1/25: Ryan Ward 7:30-9:30
1/28: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
1/31: Jordan Harman 7:30-9:30
Big Lick Brewing Co.
1/4: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
1/11: Low Low Chariot Duo
1/18: Tin Can Locomotive
1/25: James Lageaux Band
All music is from 6:30 - 9:30 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.