Travers Brothership

Travers Brothership plays 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke, on Jan. 10 and The Milk Parlor, in Blacksburg, on Jan. 24.

 IVPR photo

Jefferson Center

JD ALLEN TRIO, FOSTEK HALL • PRESENTED BY JEFFERSON CENTER. SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020 - 7:00PM. SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020 - 9:00PM

Harvester Performance Center

4 – Junior Sisk

11- Crawford & Power and Cimmaron (FCHS Skills USA show)

12 – Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

16 – Citizen Cope (solo acoustic)

17 – Rhonda Vincent & the Rage

18 - Firefall

21 – Mipso

24 – Chad Prather

25 – POCO

31 – Legacy Motown Revue

The Spot On Kirk

January 2 Bazaar Presents: Lost in Space Camp, Monopolyopolis. Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00. $7. https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-lost-in-space-camp-with-monopolyopolis

January 7 Songwriters in the Round: Amy Andrews, ellen cherry, Andrew Grimm, Phil Norman, Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30. $10 in Advance | $15 Day of Show. https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/songwriters-in-the-round-w-amy-andrews-ellen-cherry-andrew-grimm-phil-norman

January 11 Local SPOTlight Series: Clean Hearts Club, The Concerns, Sharayah Spears. Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30. $10 Admission. https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/local-spotlight-series-clean-hearts-club-the-concerns-sharayah-spears

January 25 sasha! Harvest Blaque. Doors at 7:30 | Doors at 8:00. $10 in Advance | $13 Day of Show

January 30 Children's Trust & Hoot and Holler Present: Breaking Our Silence: Telling Our Stories About Child Abuse. Doors at 6:30 | Starts at 7:00. $20 Admission. https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/childrens-trust-hoot-and-holler-present-breaking-our-silence

Martin's Downtown

1/2 Opposite Box

1/3 The Antecedents

1/4 Dirty Grass Players

1/7 GOTE

1/8 Memphis Lightning

1/9 The Mad Children

1/10 Big Heart Collective

1/11 The Kind

1/14 Eric Wayne Band

1/15 The Living Street

1/16 Dr. Bacon

1/17 The Kind Thieves

1/18 The Ambassador

1/21 GOTE

1/22 Dan it John

1/23 Jive Mother Mary + OTIS

1/24 Crobar Cane

1/25 Downtown Abbey & The Echoes

1/28 Eric Wayne Band

1/29 Zach Wiley

1/30 Grizzly Goat

1/31 Psylo Joe

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

NEW! Weeknight events at The Floyd Country Store

We are excited to offer live music, movies and cultural events on weeknights (Tuesday-Thursday) at The Floyd Country Store. These events range from free live music with local bluegrass/old time musicians, film screenings and handicraft demonstrations/workshops. Weeknight events for January 2020:

Wednesday, 1/1/20 - Live Music with The New Macedon Rangers - Free

Tuesday, 1/7/20 - Appalachian/Old Time Music - Free

Tuesday, 1/14/20 - Dinner Music with Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free

Wednesday, 1/15/20 - Live Music with The New Macedon Rangers - Free

Tuesday, 1/21/20 - Appalachian/Old Time Music - Free

Wednesday, 1/22/20 - Live Music with Gina & Jason Dilg - Free

Tuesday, 1/28/20 - Dinner Music with Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free

Wednesday, 1/29/20 - Live Music with The New Macedon Rangers - Free

January 2020 Special Events:

Saturday, 1/4/20 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $12 adv, $15 day of show - With special guests: Nobody’s Business, Justin Golden, and Gate 10

Saturday, 1/11/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers - $15 in advance, $18 day of show

Saturday, 1/18/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: Gap Civil - $8 admission at the door

Saturday, 1/25/19 - 6:00 - Concert: Jeff Little Trio - $15 in advance, $18 day of show

Heart of The Child Music Education with Kari Kovick — Joy Jammers (babies-pre k) 10:30-11:30 AM: Every Friday Morning (NO Joy Jammers on 1/3/20)

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:30 PM:

1/3/20 - Janet Turner and Friends at 6:30, Friday Night Old Time Band at 7:30 and Rock Castle Ramblers at 9:00

1/10/20 - Gate 10 at 6:30, with more to be announced

1/17/20 - Joh Blankenship and Friends at 6:30, Katie and the Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 9:00

1/24/20 - The Farleys at 6:30, and The New River Wranglers at 7:30 and 9:00

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

1/4/20 - Will May - Unlucky and Lonesome - Gate 10

1/11/20 - Mama Joy Rising - Maggie Blankenship and Jamie Collins - Left Over Biscuits

1/18/20 - Virginia Hollow - Adam McPeak and Mountain Thunder

1/25/20 - Cheyenne and Wyatt Grantham - Jesse Smathers and Scott Patrick - Mark Templeton Band

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops

Saturday, 1/4/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Intermediate Old Time Guitar with Jackson Cunningham - $30

Saturday, 1/18/20 - 3:30-5:00pm - Old Time Fiddle and Banjo Repertoire with Lucas Pasley and Chris Johnson - $30

Saturday, 1/18/20 - 5:30 - 6:30pm - Beginning Flatfoot Dance and Two-Step Workshop with Maggie Oakes-Chitwood - $15

Saturday, 2/8/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Intermediate Bluegrass Guitar with Jesse Smathers - $30

March 19-22, 2020 - Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Jake Blount, and Phil Jamison.

5 Points Music Sanctuary

Friday 12/27: CHUPACABRAS w. Stimulator Jones & Green Rabbits Social Club http://torchly.io/pmxr1Sq5kx

Tuesday, 12/31: 5 POINTS TOUR BUS - Dead Reckoning @ Harvester, $55 VIP Package http://torchly.io/SFsJCgtooL

Sunday, 1/5: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE http://torchly.io/1WvgDBO0TT

Wednesday 1/8: 5 POINTS MUSIC BENEFITS, GA $10 http://torchly.io/lg0TzxZTWk

Friday 1/10: TRAVERS BROTHERSHIP w. Mark Nicholson & The Distance, GA $10 ADV/ $12 DOS http://torchly.io/ah4fbsmfqr

Friday 1/17: BIG LICK CONSPIRACY, GA $10 ADV/ $12 DOS http://torchly.io/WY1UCXj8Mi

Sunday, 1/19: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE http://torchly.io/NtbUiyZO9w

Saturday 1/25: RUNAWAY GIN, GA $14 ADV/ $16 DOS http://torchly.io/93JBfBsicK

Friday 1/31: REBIRTH BRASS BAND, GA $36 ADV/ $40 DOS http://torchly.io/jlOUOItdYF

Parkway Brewing Co.

Thurs., Jan. 2nd - The Jive Exchange 5-8

Fri., Jan. 3rd - Jordan Harman Band 6:30-9:30

Sat. Jan. 4 - Ryan Greer Band 6:30-9:30

Sun. Jan. 5 - Jazzalachian Playboys 2-5pm

Mon. Jan. 6 - Open Mic 5-8

Tues. Jan 7 - Paint Nite with YayMaker

Wed. , Jan 8 - Trivia

Thurs., Jan 9 - Micro Wrestling 8-10pm

Fri., Jan. 10 - Jesse Ray Carter 6:30-9:30

Sat., Jan 11 - Jared Stout Duo 2-5pm; Monster Atlantic 6:30-9:30

Sun., Jan 12 - Mason Creek 2-5pm

Mon., Jan 13 - The Duo - Heather & Lynwood Acoustic

Wed., Jan 15 - Trivia

Thurs., Jan 16 - Tre' Smith 5:30-8:30

Fri., Jan 17 - J-Stop Latin Soul (closing early to the public at 8pm for our employee holiday party)

Sat., Jan 18 - Vinegary Creek Constituency Duo 2-5pm; Eric Wayne Band 6:30-9:30

Sun. Jan. 19th - Daniel McBroom 2-5pm

Mon. Jan. 20th - Big Lick Conspriacy Improv Comedy 6-8pm

Tues. Jan. 21st - Paint Nite with YAYMaker

Wed. Jan 22nd - Trivia

Thur. Jan 23rd - The Ambassador & The Chosen Few 5:30-8:30

Fri. Jan 24th - Terry Brown Ascension Project feat. Jayna Brown 6:30-9:30

Sat. Jan. 25th - Parkway 7th Anniversary Party! Music All Day

Blue Mule 12-2:30

Mad Iguanas 3-6

The Kind 6:30-9:30

Sun. Jan 26th - Virginia Hollow 2-5pm ; Paint Nite with YAYMaker

Mon. Jan. 27th - Open Mic 5-8

Thur. Jan. 30th - Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30

Fri. Jan. 31st - Tin Can Locomotive 6:30-9:30

Sat. Feb. 1st - 360 Band

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

Fri Jan 3 – David Francisco – 8 pm – FREE

Sat Jan 4 – Robert Chew – 8 pm – FREE

Sun Jan 5 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Jan 10 – Zak Saltz – 8 pm – FREE

Sun Jan 12 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Jan 17 – Joy Tru – 8 pm – FREE

Sat Jan 18 – Buck & Griz Capricorn Bash – 8 pm - $3

Sun Jan 19 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Jan 24 – Jimothy – 8 pm - $3

Sat Jan 25 – DJ RahBee – 8 pm – FREE

Sun Jan 26 – Open Mic Night – 6 p – FREE

Fri Jan 31 – CC Coats Band – 8 pm - $3

Sat Feb 1 – The Get Right Band – 8 pm - $3

The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg

1/2 hustle souls ($5)

1/17 sine wave surfers ($5)

1/18 the kind thieves

1/23 time wave zero and the buck and griz show ($5)

1/24 travers Brotherhood ($10)

1/25 dj pyrite (not sure of cover)

1/28 yonder after party with sidewalk slammers and orange culture ($5)

1/31 the dirty grass players ($5)

Billy's Barn, Salem

Jan.3rd....Terry Foss

Jan.4th....Eggs with Legs

Jan.10th...Sly Devil

Jan.11th.....

Jan.17th....Rick Slone

Jan.18th...7 Mile Ford

Jan 24th...Terry Foss

Jan.25th....Glam'r Kiti

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage

1/3: Aaron Oberg 7:30-9:30

1/4: Marie Anderson 7:30-9:30

1/7: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

1/10: Eric Wayne Duo 7:30-9:30

1/11: Tyler Parrish 7:30-9:30

1/14: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

1/17: Kyle Forry 7:30-9:30

1/18: Whiskey Kitten 7:30-9:30

1/21: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

1/24: Road Less Traveled 7:30-9:30

1/25: Ryan Ward 7:30-9:30

1/28: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

1/31: Jordan Harman 7:30-9:30

Big Lick Brewing Co.

1/4: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

1/11: Low Low Chariot Duo

1/18: Tin Can Locomotive

1/25: James Lageaux Band

All music is from 6:30 - 9:30 pm.

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

Tags

Load comments