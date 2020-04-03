James Taylor

James Taylor

 Berglund Center photo

This was probably a matter of when, not if, and now word is out. The James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with Jackson Browne, show scheduled for Berglund Coliseum has been postponed, due to ongoing pandemic concerns.

The show, originally set for June 23, was sold out. All tickets will be honored for a rescheduled date.

"As this summer's tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we've been increasingly excited to hit the road again," Taylor and Browne said, via news release. "So it's deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)! As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy."

Browne in late March announced that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. He told reporters it was a mild case, and he was not hospitalized, but he did self-quarantine.

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

Tags

Load comments