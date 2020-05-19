UPDATE: May 19, 2020. The James Taylor and Jackson Browne show has been reset for June 23, 2021, exactly a year after it was originally scheduled for Berglund Coliseum, according to an email from the tour publicist.
"We were hoping to reschedule the tour a bit sooner but the experts we consulted have advised waiting for a full year," Taylor and Browne said in the news release. "We thank you all for your patience and understanding and are really encouraged by the majority of you who are holding onto your tickets. We WILL honor them."
This item was originally posted on April 3, 2020:
This was probably a matter of when, not if, and now word is out. The James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with Jackson Browne, show scheduled for Berglund Coliseum has been postponed, due to ongoing pandemic concerns.
The show, originally set for June 23, was sold out. All tickets will be honored for a rescheduled date.
"As this summer's tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we've been increasingly excited to hit the road again," Taylor and Browne said, via news release. "So it's deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)! As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy."
Browne in late March announced that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. He told reporters it was a mild case, and he was not hospitalized, but he did self-quarantine.
