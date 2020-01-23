D5ED41F8-5372-4E63-A670-5CD0A195E446.png

Two avatars of 1970s and 1980s hit-making are headed for Roanoke. 

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member James Taylor headlines, with his All Star Band in tow, in a June 23 show at Berglund Coliseum. Fellow Rock Hall member Jackson Browne and his band are scheduled to open.

Tickets are $122, $81 and $57 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 7.

