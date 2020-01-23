Two avatars of 1970s and 1980s hit-making are headed for Roanoke.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member James Taylor headlines, with his All Star Band in tow, in a June 23 show at Berglund Coliseum. Fellow Rock Hall member Jackson Browne and his band are scheduled to open.
Tickets are $122, $81 and $57 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 7.
More to come ...
