Solo performance is the general idea about ukulele man Jake Shimabukuro’s career. Viral videos of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” established the Hawaiian performer for playing music on his own.
Though his previous Southwest Virginia performances, in 2011 at the old Kirk Avenue Music Hall and in 2014 at Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center, were solo shows, Shimabukuro hasn’t done everything on his own. His records have featured other instruments, and over the past five years, he has been touring with a bassist.
His Saturday night return to the Harvester will feature bassist Nolan Verner and guitarist Dave Preston, the latter having joined Shimabukuro’s act two years ago. Their setlist will include tunes from a new album, “Trio,” due on Feb. 14.
Shimabukuro, in a phone interview last week, said he is excited to improvise while exploring his instrument in ways that he couldn’t do when he performed alone.
“In the trio format, there’s a lot more communication between the other musicians, and it frees me up to do a lot more single-note melodic playing,” Shimabukuro said from a tour stop in Asheville, North Carolina. “There’s a lot more improvisation that goes on. I feel like with the electric bass and the electric guitar, there’s just a lot more dynamics in the music now.”
By dynamics, he meant not just soft and loud volumes, but textures, too, as the band plays together to “really maximize the sonic spectrum,” he said.
“But then there’s also the dynamics of tone color, … electric instruments, use of effects, processed sound. You can really get overdriven and saturated.”
Verner and Preston open up the harmonic possibilities, too, he said.
“With the bass and the guitar, we can get very thick harmonies and voicings of chords that I could never get by myself,” he said. “Middle C on the piano is the lowest note I have on the ukulele. Now with the bass and the guitar ... it just makes the music a lot more interesting.
“Then going back to just ukulele in certain sections, I think it makes it so much more interesting and diverse.”
Key examples of what he is talking about come on album opener “When the Masks Come Down,” which he co-wrote with his band mates (go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to check it out). It has a Led Zeppelin vibe, but without drums, Shimabukuro said. Unlike some of his other recordings, there are no drums at all on the record.
“I’m a huge drum fan,” he said. “I love drums. But on this record, without the drums, you are able to hear all the subtle nuances in the bass and the guitar and the ukulele. ... We are hitting it hard. On a song like that, you feel like you want the drums. But I think we were able to somehow drive it with just the three instruments and make it feel really good, with the energy that we wanted.”
Other tracks include “Twelve,” a Shimabukuro song that he described as a hybrid of a 12-tone, contemporary classical music approach, with a lot of chromatic scale work.
“There’s a lot of tension in the music,” he said. “It feels like this very intense, ‘Spy vs. Spy,’ James Bond kind of thing. That one’s probably my favorite one on the album, because it’s different than anything I’ve ever written before.”
The trio pulls from Muse and Pink Floyd influences on “Resistance.” It covers Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.” Another cover, Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” features Preston’s wife, Rachel James. Flamenco-inspired and traditional Hawaiian music made it on the album, too.
“I’m super excited about releasing this new record, and hoping people will like it,” he said. “We’ve been having a blast playing it live. I think the songs seem to translate on the live stage.”
They get a different translation most nights, too, as the band is keen to improvise, Shimabukuro said.
“That’s the fun part, because it makes every night feel fresh, and you never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I love having that spontaneity in the music.”
