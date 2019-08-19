Last time Chris Janson hit the Roanoke Valley, he was first on the bill for a Cole Swindell show at Berglund Center. When Janson returns in November, he'll be headlining Salem Civic Center.
Grand Ole Opry member Janson, whose hits include "Buy Me A Boat," "Fix Me A Drink" and 2019 Academy of Country Music Video of the Year "Drunk Girl," is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Salem. No opening acts were announced.
Tickets are $46 and $36, with $5 preferred parking, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get them at the Salem Civic Center box office (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday) and save on those pesky fees, or fork over the extra jack via ticketmaster.com.
Blues/Americana master Keb' Mo' is returning to Rocky Mount. His "Jingle Bell Jamboree," featuring Mo's full band, is rolling into the Harvester Performance Center on Dec. 4. The man born Kevin Moore has been at it for a quarter-century, and has a holiday album, "Moonlight, Mistletoe, And You," set to coincide with the tour.
Tickets are $99, $84 and $189 (meet and greet) in advance (plus fees), and $104, $89 and $194 day of show. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=303943.
Also set for the Harvester: Gregory Alan Isakov. Tickets are $51 and $35 and are on sale at harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=303205.