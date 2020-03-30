The shop doors are closed at Floyd-based County Sales. As has been the record warehouse's history, though you can always order by mail, or in recent years, online.
But the store's spirit comes through in a series of videos that the business' owner, Dylan Locke, has been posting. Top rate bluegrass and old-time music performers have been passing through town, stopping at the store and performing for a video camera.
The results are all live at bit.ly/CountySales-youtube. We've embedded the latest one — from progressive acoustic power couple Sierra Hull and Justin Moses — on this post. That one and several of the more recent videos came from August 2019 sessions at the IBMA Festival, in Raleigh, North Carolina. County Sales' friends Beehive Productions and Peluso Microphones teamed to produce them for the store.
Like we said up top, you can't go in there now. But there are plenty of other videos shot in the store itself before that damned c-virus emerged to scatter us into hiding. Among the quality entertainment is Peter Rowan Band playing "Carter Stanley's Eyes" in front of a wall of CDs stored on shelves. And hey, that's Jack Lawrence on lead guitar with Rowan's band of ringers. He used to pick with Doc and Merle Watson.
