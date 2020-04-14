By now, we know that hip-hop is more than music. It's grown into pop culture in many cool ways. It's grown into an academic pursuit.
Hip Hop Studies at Virginia Tech is reaching out to get your story about the music and the creativity it sparks, "to show the diversity and awesomeness that is our hip-hop community," according to a graphic at the group's Facebook page (see gif embedded at the bottom of this post).
#VTDITC Hip Hop Hxstories seeks your story in a video that lasts up to 60 seconds. Organizers want to know: What brought you to the genre? What do you create within it (music? mixes? poetry? podcasts? visuals?) Where do you create? Do you have a VT-related story?
Send your submissions via DM to laportp@vt.edu.
Meanwhile, check out the Facebook page, facebook.com/VTHipHop, a cool and positive spot, and at twitter, with #vtditc.
