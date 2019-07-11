Pop/hard rock band Night Ranger, which brought the ballad "Sister Christian" and the guitar-shredding "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" into the world, is coming to Roanoke.
The band has an Aug. 30 date at Dr Pepper Park. Advance tickets are $35 general admission, $59 reserved general admission and $99 VIP skybox (not including fees and taxes), and go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday via drpepperpark.com. A pre-sale to members of the Night Ranger Fanclub and Dr Pepper Park's email list is set for 9 a.m. Friday. A meet-and-greet package will be available as well, at $150, but you still need a ticket for the show.
Original members Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals) and guitarist Brad Gillis are still with the reconstituted band. Keri Kelli will share those hot twin leads with Gillis, and Eric Levy is the keyboardist. Check out the band's 2018 single and video, "Truth," at bit.ly/NightRangerTRUTH.