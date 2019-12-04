Paul Simon gets most of the love, but what would Simon & Garfunkel had been without his harmony partner, Art Garfunkel?
Simon has retired from touring, but Garfunkel continues on, and the road will bring him to Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center, on February 11, 2020. Tickets are $94.50 and $74.50 for the "evening with" show, and are on sale at harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=309994.
He and Simon recorded such gems as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Sound Of Silence,” “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Garfunkel didn't have quite the solo musical career of his onetime partner, but he had success in films and poetry, to go along with 12 solo albums. This reporter will be checking out his 2017 autobiography, "What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man," before writing the concert preview next year.
Other shows coming next year include:
> Country music performer Doug Stone, Feb. 1, 2020 - $34, $24 via https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?id=309626&cart
> Blues-rock singer/guitarist Davy Knowles, Feb. 6, 2020 - $24 via https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=310341
> Bluesman Albert Cummings, April 16, 2020 - $34, $24 via https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=310116
These latter two cats, by the way, can burn up a fretboard, if you're into that sort of thing.
Prices above don't include tax, fee.
