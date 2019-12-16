Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

 Harvester Performance Center photo

Blues/rock guitar slinger Kenny Wayne Shepherd is among three acts that Harvester Performance Center announced today.

Shepherd, a Stevie Ray Vaughan acolyte when he emerged as a teenager, plays the Rocky Mount venue on April 4, 2020. Tickets are $72 and $42 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&amp;id=310660.

Also headed that way are Western North Carolina prog-grassers Acoustic Syndicate and returning bluesman Popa Chubby. AS hits Feb. 7, 2020, with $27 and $17 tickets available at https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&amp;id=311111. Chubby plays on March 6, 2020, and https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&amp;id=311110 is the place to go for the $30 tickets.

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

Tags

Load comments