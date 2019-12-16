Blues/rock guitar slinger Kenny Wayne Shepherd is among three acts that Harvester Performance Center announced today.
Shepherd, a Stevie Ray Vaughan acolyte when he emerged as a teenager, plays the Rocky Mount venue on April 4, 2020. Tickets are $72 and $42 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=310660.
Also headed that way are Western North Carolina prog-grassers Acoustic Syndicate and returning bluesman Popa Chubby. AS hits Feb. 7, 2020, with $27 and $17 tickets available at https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=311111. Chubby plays on March 6, 2020, and https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=311110 is the place to go for the $30 tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.