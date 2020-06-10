Venues including Harvester Performance Center late last month started talking about its outdoor plans in the pandemic era. This morning, the Harvester laid out its plans in more detail.
After weeks of doing live-streaming shows from inside Rocky Mount's premiere venue, things will move outdoors for live audiences on July 3, according to a news release. Roanoke Valley band Tin Can Locomotive will help it test things out for the Harvester Outdoors series in a free show that day. Hackensaw Boys, with Cruz Contreras opening, are set for July 9, and The Nighthawks hit on July 10.
Darrell Scott, Mountain Heart, Sara Evans, The Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Tab Benoit, Dan Tyminski, Black Violin, Robert Earl Keen and James McMurtry are among the shows listed for the series.
Up to 1,500 people can attend the shows, just outside the venue's doors, according to the news release.
“Emotionally, spiritually we want to bring the magic back that is the Harvester,” said Gary Jackson, the venue’s general manager, said in the release. “We’ve been shuttered offering our live stream shows, but in a few weeks we want people back and enjoying their favorite artist in a safe outdoor environment.”
Beginning with the Mike Love version of The Beach Boys, set for Sept. 23, the Harvester Outdoors brand is lifted, but the experience will be different inside, as the venue will follow the recommended guidelines for safety.
Staff will take your temperature at the door, for starters. Inside, patrons will find seating pods within 6-foot circles, for distancing. Capacity will be 200, in a room that can seat about 500 maximum.
Learn about shows, safety and seating at https://www.harvester-music.com/harvester-outdoors-faq | See the full lineup at https://www.harvester-music.com/
