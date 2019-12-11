Jake Shimabukuro

When the ukulele had its re-emergence in the pop culture a few years back, its young superstar was Jake Shimabukuro. The Hawaiian virtuoso with lightning-fast fingers continues to build his craft and audience. He hits Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center on Feb. 1, 2020.

Tickets for the show are $50 and $37 and are on sale at https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=310659.

It will be the second time in town for Shimabukuro, who came to international attention by crushing covers of "Bohemian Rhapsody," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" and "Somewhere Over The Rainbow." He was at the Harvester in June 2014, and before that he played Kirk Avenue Music Hall, in 2011.

Shimabukuro, whose new album, "Trio," drops on Feb. 14, 2020, will be fronting a trio, natch.

