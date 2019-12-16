A country boy has survived and is returning to the Roanoke Valley.
Hank Williams Jr. hits Salem Civic Center on April 17, 2020.
The man they call ”Bocephus” has relatively new music, with “It’s About Time” released in January. He has plenty of hits to call upon at any rate, including the perennial singalong “A Country Boy Can Survive,” “Family Tradition” and “All My Rowdy Friends Are Comin’ Over Tonight.”
The latter was converted to the theme song for “Monday Night Football,” though it went to purgatory for a few years after Williams compared then-President Obama golfing with then-House Speaker John Boehner to “Hitler playing golf with Benjamin Netanyahu.” All was forgiven after six years, and the song reappeared for the 2017 NFL season.
Williams, who is unabashed about getting political onstage, should be happy these days. Recent songs include “Takin’ Back the Country” and “ Take A Knee, Take A Hike.”
Tickets are $89.50, $69.50 and $39.50 at the civic center box office and ticketmaster.com. Online presale is 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday, password ROWDY. Sale resumes at 10 a.m. Friday.
Who cares
