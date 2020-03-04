One of the great hair metal-era shredders is joining forces with his old band, and their tour is coming to Roanoke.
Dokken made its name in the 1980s with platinum albums featuring the six-string work of George Lynch, but the guitarist left the band in 1989. There has been an occasional reunion since then, but for the most part, the two acts have gone their own ways.
On July 17, Dokken and Lynch’s band, the Lynch Mob, will hit Dr Pepper Park. Lynch will join his old band mate, Don Dokken, for the encore.
Tickets to the show go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday to Dr Pepper Park email list subscribers. The rest of you headbangers must wait till 8 a.m. Friday to get yours at eTix.com. General admission tickets are $30 advance, $40 day of show. It’s $49 for pit admission in front of the stage, and $99 for the VIP skybox. Fee and tax will apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.