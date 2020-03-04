One of the great hair metal-era shredders is joining forces with his old band, and their tour is coming to Roanoke.

Dokken made its name in the 1980s with platinum albums featuring the six-string work of George Lynch, but the guitarist left the band in 1989. There has been an occasional reunion since then, but for the most part, the two acts have gone their own ways.

On July 17, Dokken and Lynch’s band, the Lynch Mob, will hit Dr Pepper Park. Lynch will join his old band mate, Don Dokken, for the encore.

Tickets to the show go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday to Dr Pepper Park email list subscribers. The rest of you headbangers must wait till 8 a.m. Friday to get yours at eTix.com. General admission tickets are $30 advance, $40 day of show. It’s $49 for pit admission in front of the stage, and $99 for the VIP skybox. Fee and tax will apply.

Tags

Load comments