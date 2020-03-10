People at certain ages start to look back. Graham Nash, a two-time member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has a lot to look back on.
Nash in 2018 released “Over the Years ...,” a 50-year retrospective of 30 songs from multiple acts. Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young are represented here, as are songs from Nash’s solo career. The second of the two-disc set features 15 demos of such songs as “Marrakesh Express,” “Our House,” “Teach Your Children” and “Wasted On the Way.”
Nash, who returns to Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center on Saturday, said that he has realized in recent times how many of those songs remain relevant.
“I was just listening last night to a mix of ‘Immigration Man,’” Nash said. “And that was written 50 years ago, but it’s still relevant today. We can change the world. Yes, we can. And yet 50 years ago, that was written.”
The tension in that song certainly applies today: “Won’t you let me in, immigration man / Can I cross the line and pray / I can stay another day.”
That number came from an album that Nash recorded with his former bandmate, David Crosby. They haven’t spoken in years, the result of Crosby’s comments about actress Daryl Hannah, who is married to CSNY’s Neil Young. Nash has said that Crosby “tore the heart out” of that band with his comments, and that he would not perform with him again.
Crosby’s apologies to Young and Hannah, and a documentary called “Remember My Name,” in which Crosby sought to set things right with his old friends, have not moved Nash.
“Sometimes some of your best friends end up being not enemies, just not friends,” Nash said. “And that’s the way it is with David and I, and that’s the way it should be.
“You keep your personal opinions to yourself, sometimes. But David has always had trouble with not thinking before he speaks.”
There are exceptions to the personal opinions rule, and politics is one, in Nash’s view. The 78-year-old became an American citizen in 1978, and he remains a British citizen. About nine years ago, he wrote on his website: “I became a citizen of the United States of America decades ago mainly because I did not want to be hypocritical, criticizing this country, throwing caustic comments from the sidelines, usually in song, yet not being a true part of this wonderful social network.”
He doesn’t regret any song he has written or performed that addressed American issues.
“Once you release a piece of music, that’s it, forever,” he said. “So you have to be very careful, and you have to make sure it’s all correct. You send these little flying birds of information throughout the world, and some land in delicious places, and some land on stony ground.”
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young understood what they would be getting into during their 2006 Freedom of Speech tour. Young had released the album “Living With War,” with topics in opposition to the post-9/11 international moves of the President George W. Bush administration.
“It’s very obvious when CSNY did the tour, we understood that people would not agree with us on our stance on the presidency, particularly the song that Neil wrote, called ‘Let’s Impeach the President for Lying,’” Nash said. “We understood that people have the right to disagree with us, but we have the right to speak our minds also.”
Saturday’s show in Rocky Mount should be far less confrontational. The Harvester billed it as “An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories.” Guitarist Shane Fontayne, who accompanied Nash on his August 2017 stop at the venue, will be onstage, as will keyboardist Todd Caldwell. Both toured with Crosby, Stills & Nash for years, and both are harmony singers. Fontayne was Nash’s creative partner on the latter’s most recent album of new material, the 2016 disc “This Path Tonight.”
“With Shane and Todd, we know a lot of songs between us,” Nash said. “It’s always a delicate dance, putting a set list together. But I do realize there are certain songs that people paid good, hard-earned money to buy a ticket to come and see us and want to hear — “Our House” and “Teach Your Children,” etc., etc. I do those songs and I sing them with the same passion, or close to it, as I had when I wrote those songs.”
Fontayne, Caldwell and others in a full backing band played four shows with Nash recently on live recordings of his first two solo albums, “Songs for Beginners” and “Wild Tales.” The double-disc set was nearly halfway mixed when we spoke, and Nash was excited about it, and about new originals that he and Fontayne have written for a future project.
“My voice is in incredibly good shape right now,” Nash said. “I’m still incredibly passionate about being a musician and being a communicator, and I’m looking forward to this tour, for sure.”
