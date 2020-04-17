Each day, my inbox is overstuffed, and some of what lands there is highly entertaining. This seems like a good era to share some of it with you, and I’ll try to do a list for every Saturday, for your weekend hunkering down.
While most of what lands in the old box is national, here’s a local one with national ties. WDBJ-TV (Channel 7) is airing the “Sing for Their Supper” benefit concert to support food banks. The 7 p.m. Saturday show will feature Scotty McCreery, members of Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Spin Doctors, Lady Antebellum and Sugarland.
WDBJ’s owner, Gray Media Group, is producing the show. Feeding Southwest Virginia and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank are among the food banks in Gray’s viewership areas that will receive funds raised during the hour-long show.
According to the emailed news release, 7 will promote both charitable orgs’ websites during the broadcast for direct contributions. And, hey, you can donate any time, by the way, to FeedingSWVA.org and brafb.org. All kinds of people need food these days.
Sounds like a little miss can’t be wrong kind of night in front of the tube.
Here’s another local one. Berglund Center has had to postpone everything, but is hosting on its Facebook and Instagram pages its Play at Home Concert Series. Low Low Chariot kicked off the live-streaming series, captured via bit.ly/berglund-lowlowchariot. James Isaac did a show, too, and you can see it at bit.ly/berglund-stream-isaac.
Jared Stout Band played on Friday, and the young Roanoke rockers of Orange Culture play at home on Wednesday. Go to facebook.com/theberglundcenter for the replays and to click “going” to Orange Culture, so the Berg can remind you about that show.
Famous musical performers are dropping singles these days. On Friday alone, these hit my inbox:
n Hootie and the Blowfish are covering R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion,” and released it to Amazon Music. Hear it at amzn.to/Hootie.
n John Legend released “Bigger Love,” title track to his forthcoming album, via found.ee/JLBiggerLove.
n Diana Ross has a set of remixes coming soon. Hear the “Love Hangover” Eric Kupper remix at youtu.be/nH91u6pALZ4.
Wow. That’s all so mainstream and bland! Sorry! How about some new Car Seat Headrest for a change of flavor? The band’s latest track, “Hollywood,” is at carseatheadrest.ffm.to/hollywood. Or some Cro-Mags? “The Final Test” is at smarturl.it/thefinaltest.
Better yet, let’s get onto some funky stylings from Lettuce. That band, which recently played Harvester Performance Center, this week dropped “House of Lettuce.” Hear the single at orcd.co/houseoflett.
Even better, how about some Brittany Howard? The Alabama Shakes frontwoman, who is having a great early run with her solo career, has dropped a Spotify single at bit.ly/spotify-brithoward-single. Side A is a redo on her “Stay High,” while side B is a Funkadelic cover from classic album “Maggot Brain,” “You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks.” Sweet soul on one side and nasty funk on the other. Beat that, kids!
If bluegrass and other rootsy styles are more your taste, how about jumping in the retro machine for MerleFest 2012. Since this year’s festival, in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, was canceled, the organizers are streaming a classic one, in full at merlefest.org, the weekend of April 23-26. It would be the final time the festival founder, Doc Watson, would play the main stage with a cohort of musical friends.
Headliners appearing on streams from the Watson and Cabin stages included Vince Gill, Sam Bush, Los Lobos, Punch Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Alison Krauss & Union Station. This is a great idea that other festivals with a backlog of video might try, hint hint.
Hope y’all enjoy the links!
