An all-star funk quartet is hitting Roanoke on Saturday, led by a bass-playing Bootsy Collins disciple steeped in the sounds of Cincinnati.
Bassist Chris “Freekbass” Sherman leads his act, Freekbass & The Bump Assembly, into 5 Points Music Sanctuary for an 8:30 p.m. hit. The band will feature a familiar face and voice in singer Sammi Garrett, who has appeared multiple times in Southwest Virginia, most recently at Rooster Walk, with funk juggernaut Turkuaz.
Sherman, too, is a familiar face to the valley’s funk faithful, having played venues in Blacksburg, Floyd and Roanoke since 2009. In May, he hit 5 Points for the first time, as part of a combo with DJ Logic, called Headtronics. The drummer on that show, Rico Lewis, will be with The Bump Assembly on Saturday.
Sherman and his bandmates aim to fill the room with music built on the styles of his mentor, Bootsy Collins, and Collins’ onetime employer, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic. Incidentally, Lewis sat on the P-Funk drum throne for 15 years. There is already recorded evidence of what this unit can do, via the May CD release of “All the Way This. All the Way That.” — a 10-song collection that the band recorded live to analog tape and had pressed to vinyl. Sherman said vinyl copies will be available for purchase at the merchandise table.
“All the records that I love — Sly and the Family Stone or P-Funk or Bootsy, of course, or Graham Central station, all that stuff — that’s how those albums were recorded,” Sherman said in a phone call last month.
“All we do [live] is play it like we did in the studio, … and it sounds like the record,” Sherman said. “It’s the album that I’ve always wanted to make.”
Sherman extended his connection to Collins through publicity for the new record. Collins, whose resume includes work with James Brown, Clinton’s P-Funk — with whom he joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame —and his own Bootsy’s Rubber Band, was part of the live-streamed listening party launch for “All the Way This. All the Way That.” with Sherman and singer Garrett. Collins and Sherman share a hometown, Cincinnati, and after their mutual funky friend, guitarist Gary “Mudbone” Cooper, introduced them during a Jimi Hendrix tribute project that Collins was producing, a friendship was born.
“He called me up a couple weeks later and said, why don’t you come out here and we can write some songs together,” Sherman said. “Then we started working together, and he started like almost mentoring me in the studio. He’s become a very intense, obviously huge figure in my life, professionally, and even personally as well.”
Collins has helmed some of the Freekbass projects, but for this one, Sherman worked with two producers: Eddie Roberts of the British instrumental funk act The New Mastersounds; and Itaal Shur, who wrote the music for the Santana/Rob Thomas smash, “Smooth,” and has also written for Maxwell and Jewel.
The Bump Assembly is signed to Roberts’ Denver-based label Color Red, and recorded “All the Way This. All the Way That.” in The Mile High City.
“It’s been great,” Sherman said. “Color Red is a dream come true. We already have our next session scheduled. When this one gets to the tail end of its run, about the end of the year, we’ll be ready to release something new. It’s been incredible. You find the right match sometimes, and this is the perfect match for what I’m doing.”
With Garrett, whose singing and percussion is a sonic and focal point of Turkuaz’s sets, he has another strong match. The pair have been writing and touring together a lot of late. Sherman said he also is thrilled to have keyboard man Sky Wright, late of The Foxy Shazam, on board.
“He’s an amazing player and incredible songwriter himself,” he said. “All the elements came together in a real positive way. I’m really excited to get this record out and start touring with it, as well.”
Sherman extolled the vibe at 5 Points Music Sanctuary. His various Freekbass projects travel and play internationally, but they haven’t hit a venue quite like the converted church on the 1200 block of Maple Avenue.
“There’s really nowhere like that venue anywhere I’ve ever played before,” Sherman said, unprompted. “It’s really special. You guys are really lucky to have a venue like that in your backyard.”