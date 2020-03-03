With
FloydFest comes up-and-comers. They participate in the fan-voted On-the-Rise competition, vying for prizes including high class microphones and a main stage spot at next year's festival.
FloydFest, in a Tuesday morning e-mail, announced this year's crop of musical competitors. They are 49 Winchester, Ashley Heath & Her Heathens, Bailey Bigger, Big Atomic, Casey Noel, darzo, Dr. Bacon, Free Union, Grizzly Goat, Into The Fog, Music Road Co, Nicholas Jamerson, Restless Leg String Band, Sexbruise?, Shay Martin Lovette, Short & Company, Taylor Scott Band, Thunder and Rain, Unaka Prong, and West End Blend.
FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest announcement included its roster of Local Love Artists. Those acts are The Ambassador, Andrew Winn Trio, APEX, Blue Mule, Chupacabras, The Dead Reckoning, Dharma Bombs, Empty Bottles, Exit 109 Bluegrass, The Floorboards, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, The Jam, John McBroom, Jordan Harman, Lazy Man Dub Band, Mark Nicholson and The Distance, My Radio, and Orange Culture.
Those batches of performers join those already announced for the July 22-26 event — The String Cheese Incident (2 nights), Umphrey’s McGee, Grace Potter, Moon Taxi, TURKUAZ w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew REMAIN IN LIGHT Turns 40, Toots and the Maytals, Leftover Salmon, Cory Wong of Vulfpeck, Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, Keller Williams, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Devon Gilfillian, Brent Cobb, Molly Tuttle, The Soul Rebels, All Them Witches, Southern Avenue, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Illiterate Light, Keller and The Keels and nearly 20 others, along with Buffalo Mountain Jam v5 and last year's On-the-Rise winners DownTown Abby & The Echoes (1st place) and Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix (Runner-Up). FloydFest promised more bookings to come for this year's version.
The festival's Super Tuesday news drop also featured a schedule of "Road to FloydFest" shows. Here they are, with, again, more to come, according to the news e-mail.
March 31 — Illiterate Light at Bourgie Nights, Wilmington, North Carolina
April 3 — Consider the Source at Asheville Music Hall, Asheville, North Carolina
April 16 — Chupacabras at Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Roanoke
May 1 — Futurebirds at Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh, North Carolina
May 5 — The Broadcast (Album Release Tour) at The Golden Pony, Harrisonburg
May 14 — darzo at Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke
May 29 — DownTown Abby & The Echoes at Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
May 30 — DownTown Abby & The Echoes at Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall, Sparta, North Carolina
June 4 — Into The Fog at Martin’s Downtown
June 12 — Big Daddy Love at Ramkat, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
June 23 — GOTE at Martin’s Downtown
The sun sets over FloydFest on Sunday evening.
Keller Williams smiles while playing the guitar during his set at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler.
Kacey Musgraves waves to the crowd at FloydFest on July 28. A week later, performing in Chicago, she spoke out on the recent mass shootings. Our editorial at left looks at what happened next — and how country music is more diverse than most people think it is.
People gather at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler during the last day of FloydFest on Sunday evening.
Jade Bird smiles at the crowd during her performance at the Dreaming Creek main stage Sunday.
Lukas Nelson plays his guitar with his teeth during his performance Sunday night at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler.
People sit on the hill at FloydFest on Sunday afternoon to watch Mountain Heart perform.
Darrell Muller of Love Canon plays the bass during Keller Williams' set at the Streamline Stage on Sunday.
Margo Price performs at FloydFest on Sunday evening.
Kacey Musgraves holds out her mic to let the crowd sing during her set at the main stage on Sunday evening.
Keller Williams performs at FloydFest on Sunday evening.
A crowd gathers to watch Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform at FloydFest on Sunday evening.
Jesse Harper of Love Canon plays the guitar during Keller Williams' set at the Streamline Stage on Sunday.
Fans cheer for Kacey Musgraves at the start of her set on Sunday evening at FloydFest.
Kacey Musgraves performs at the Dreaming Creek main stage on Sunday evening.
A fan holds up a sign for Kacey Musgraves as she performs at the Dreaming Creek main stage on Sunday evening.
Kacey Musgraves smiles at the crowd during her performance at the Dreaming Creek main stage on Sunday evening.
Lukas Nelson sings and plays the guitar during his set at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler Sunday night.
Jade Bird performs at the Dreaming Creek main stage on Sunday afternoon.
The sun sets over FloydFest on Sunday evening.
Seth Taylor of Mountain Heart smiles during their set at FloydFest on Sunday.
Margo Price performs at FloydFest on Sunday evening.
Mountain Heart performs at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler at FloydFest on Sunday.
Margo Price smiles at the crowd during her performance at FloydFest on Sunday.
People walk the main way at FloydFest on Saturday evening as the sun sets.
People gather at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler Saturday night during FloydFest's Buffalo Mountain Jam.
The String Cheese Incident performs at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage at FloydFest Saturday evening.
People gather to watch The String Cheese Incident at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage at FloydFest Saturday evening.
Eric Travers of Travers Brothership plays the drums during their set at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler Saturday evening at FloydFest.
Andy Thorn, banjo player for Leftover Salmon, looks out as the sky reflects in his sunglasses on Saturday night at FloydFest.
People cheer as The String Cheese Incident comes on stage at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage at FloydFest Saturday evening.
Bubbles float in the air at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage at FloydFest Saturday evening.
Balloons float in the air at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage at FloydFest Saturday evening.
Lamar Moore plays the drums during DJ Williams' Shots Fired set at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler on Saturday night at FloydFest.
Caitlin Krisko of The Broadcast sings Saturday night during FloydFest's Buffalo Mountain Jam.
Leftover Salmon guitarist Vince Herman smiles during their set at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage Saturday evening at FloydFest.
A man wears a feathered hat while watching DJ Williams' Shots Fired at FloydFest Saturday evening.
“Gypsy Geoff” of the Amazing One-man Circus performs at FloydFest Saturday evening.
Vince Herman, guitarist of Leftover Salmon (lef), and Keller Williams perform at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler on Saturday night during the Buffalo Mountain Jam at FloydFest.
Jackson Rosencrance, 10, hula hoops at FloydFest Saturday evening.
"Gypsy Geoff" of the Amazing One-man Circus sprays water of kids during his performance at FloydFest Saturday evening.
Kyle Travers of Travers Brothership plays the guitar during their set at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler Saturday evening at FloydFest.
Caitlin Krisko of The Broadcast sings as people wave their hands in the air Saturday night during FloydFest's Buffalo Mountain Jam.
DJ Williams' Shots Fired performs at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler Saturday night at FloydFest.
Noah Wright of Roanoke, 12, slacklines at FloydFest on Saturday.
People watch as DJ Williams' Shots Fired performs at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler Saturday evening.
DJ Williams' Shots Fired performs at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler Saturday night at FloydFest.
Lamar Moore plays the drums during DJ Williams' Shots Fired set at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler on Saturday night at FloydFest.
People gather at Devils Backbone Throwdown tent on Sunday morning for yoga as Bhakti Kulani plays music.
Courtney Barr directs a yoga session at the Devils Backbone Throwdown tent on Sunday.
Haley Larabee, representing Fluidity Performance Troupe, performs on Saturday night at FloydFest.
People cheer as The String Cheese Incident comes on stage at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage at FloydFest Saturday evening.
Yarn plays at the Workshop Porch at FloydFest on Saturday afternoon.
Yarn plays in front of a crowd at the Workshop Porch during FloydFest on Saturday afternoon.
Jordan Harman asks band members of Yarn questions at the Workshop Porch stage at FloydFest on Saturday afternoon.
William Gladen, 7, climbs on a giant chair to get a better view as The War & Treaty play on Friday night at the FloydFest Streamline Stage at Hill Holler.
Fantastic Negrito, AKA Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, performs Friday night at the FloydFest Streamline Stage at Hill Holler.
People clap for The War & Treaty as they perform on Friday night at the FloydFest Streamline Stage at Hill Holler.
Tyler Childers performs at FloydFest on Friday night at the Dreaming Creek main stage.
Fantastic Negrito plays at the Workshop Porch at FloydFest on Saturday night.
Jorma Kaukonen of Hot Tuna sings at the Dreaming Creek main stage Friday Evening at FloydFest.
Jennifer O'Donnell (left) and Nathan Matchett, both of Virginia Beach, wear unicorn onesies and lay on an inflatable lounge before Tyler Childers' performance at the Dreaming Creek main stage on Friday evening at FloydFest.
Tyler Childers looks at the crowd while performing at FloydFest on Friday night at the Dreaming Creek main stage.
A group of friends from Floyd huddle to decide what to name their pineapple on Friday evening at FloydFest.
Tanya Trotter of The War & Treaty shakes a tambourine during their performance at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler on Friday evening.
Spectators watch as Hot Tuna performs at FloydFest on Friday evening at the Dreaming Creek main stage.
Fantastic Negrito plays the guitar during his performance at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler on Friday evening.
Deb Rodgers of Springfield holds up her glass as The War & Treaty performs on Friday evening of FloydFest at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler.
Michael Trotter of The War & Treaty looks out at the crowd as he and his band performs at FloydFest on Friday evening at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler.
People clap for Tyler Childers as he comes on stage at the Dreaming Creek main stage during FloydFest on Friday night.
Fantastic Negrito, AKA Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, performs Friday night at the FloydFest Streamline Stage at Hill Holler.
Michael and Tanya Trotter of The War & Treaty kiss onstage during their performance at FloydFest on Friday evening at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler.
Jack Casady of Hot Tuna plays the guitar at the Dreaming Creek main stage Friday Evening at FloydFest.
Tanya Trotter of The War & Treaty holds the mic during the band's performance at FloydFest on Friday evening at the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler.
Tyler Childers performs at FloydFest on Friday night at the Dreaming Creek main stage.
Tyler Childers performs at FloydFest on Friday night at the Dreaming Creek main stage.
Hot Tuna plays in the FloydFest bus on Friday afternoon.
FloydFest is using a renovated bus to record videos from performers at this year’s festival. They will post them to social media after the festival to give the artists more visibility and let attendees get another taste of the event after its conclusion.
Attendees draw on the giant reversible sequined FloydFest initials on Friday afternoon.
Kids enjoy Dr. Bronner’s free All-One Magic Foam Experience at FloydFest Friday afternoon.
Kevin Maines, band leader of the southern R&B/Soul band The Volts, plays his guitar during their set at the Pink Floyd Garden Stage on Friday afternoon at FloydFest.
FloydFest is using a renovated bus to record videos from performers at this year's festival. They will post them to social media after the festival.
Jaimie Phillips, an artist from Roanoke, paints a portrait of Margo Price on a wall at FloydFest Friday afternoon. Price will perform 4:15-5:30 pm at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage on Sunday.
FloydFest's renovated bus is being used to record videos from performers at this year's festival. The "Tiny Bus Concert" was inspired by projects such as the "Tiny Desk Concert" and "Jam in the Van."
Martha Keever dances to The Wooks with her grandchildren (from left) DT DeLuzio, 5, Nate Pegram, 7, and Isa DeLuzio, 9, at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage Friday afternoon at FloydFest. This is Keever’s 5th year at the festival.
Clara Heaton, a Roanoke-based oil painter, paints on a wall at FloydFest Friday afternoon.
Brandi Carlile performs at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage on Thursday night at FloydFest.
Brandi Carlile plays the guitar at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage on Thursday night at FloydFest.
Brandi Carlile performs at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage at FloydFest.
Brandi Carlile and her band perform at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage on Thursday night at FloydFest.
A crowd gathers at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage on Thursday night at FloydFest to watch Brandi Carlile and her band perform.
FloydFest attendees dance at the silent disco Thursday night.
Donna Thompson of Roanoke dances to The Broadcast at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage on Thursday.
roanoke.com.
Anna Harvey, 7, of Atlanta, rock climbs at FloydFest on Thursday. The Harvey family has been coming to the festival for years.
Krista Denewellis of Jugglers Pointe shows off her skills on Thursday at FloydFest.
Tents are set up for campers at FloydFest on Thursday.
Attendees of the 2019 FloydFest listen to music at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage on Thursday.
People relax in ENOs, a partner of the2019 FloydFest, in the afternoon on Thursday.
Mary Lee Crigler, 12, of Charlotte, North Carolina, spins around in the Gyroscope at FloydFest on Thursday.
BJ Barham of American Aquarium sings at the Hill Holler stage at FloydFest on Thursday. American Aquarium is an alternative country band from Raleigh, North Carolina.
American Aquarium performs in front of fans at the Hill Holler stage at FloydFest on Thursday. American Aquarium is an alternative country band from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Caitlin Krisko, vocalist of The Broadcast, performs at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage on Thursday at FloydFest.
People clap for The Broadcast at the Dreaming Creek Main Stage on Thursday at FloydFest.
Eli Adams, 12, plays with his cousin Norah Terry, 1, both of Salem, on Thursday at FloydFest.
Susan Byers, owner of Dancin' Dave's Festival Camping, poses for a portrait with her son Ever Furbush, 18 months old, on Thursday at FloydFest.
