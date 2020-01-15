The latest round of FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest performers dropped this morning.
Acoustic Syndicate, Travers Brothership, Big Daddy Love, L Shape Lot, Mama Said String Band, Stephen Lewis & The Big Band of Fun, and Johnny Conqueroo are coming to the fest.
Want to know what day and on which stage those and at least 25 other bands are playing? Head to floydfest.com, where festival organizers have posted the daily schedule for the July 22-26 event. Check for tickets at floydfest2020.eventbrite.com.
FloydFest previously announced two nights of festival headliner The String Cheese Incident, along with Umphrey’s McGee, Grace Potter and TURKUAZ with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew performing Talking Heads' "Remain In Light."
The rest of the loaded lineup so far is Toots and the Maytals, Leftover Salmon, Cory Wong of Vulfpeck, Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, Keller Williams, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Brent Cobb, Molly Tuttle, The Soul Rebels, All Them Witches, Southern Avenue, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Illiterate Light, Keller and The Keels, Doom Flamingo, L.A. Edwards, Consider the Source, Hogslop String Band, The Broadcast, and FloydFest 19~Voyage Home On-the-Rise competition winner DownTown Abby & The Echoes and runner-up Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix.
Speaking of On-the-Rise winners, Travers Brothership, Big Daddy Love and L Shape Lot — all from North Carolina — all were stars of that audience-voted competition.
