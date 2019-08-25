Summer’s unofficial end comes accompanied in Southwest Virginia by two festivals loaded with music, art and movement.
Front Porch Fest, in Stuart, celebrates its 11th annual run from Thursday through Sunday, with acts including Donna the Buffalo, The Lee Boys, Dangermuffin, The Larry Keel Experience and Big Daddy Love. Sheep, chickens, pigeons, horses and fainting goats might steal the show.
Floyd Yoga Jam’s eighth incarnation, in Willis, centers on yoga and meditation, but music will accompany the movement and mindfulness. MC Yogi, Mighty Joshua & The Zion 5 and Music Road Co are among the acts on the Thursday-Sunday bill.
The goal at the yoga jam is to inspire patrons through yoga, meditation, hikes, dancing, music and more to do good in their communities and beyond, according to its website.
Front Porch Fest, organized by a non-profit, has donated about $20,000 to in money, goods and services to the Stuart-area, according to its website.