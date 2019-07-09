Progressive jam-grass band Greensky Bluegrass is going to be very busy on a West Virginia mountain this weekend.
The band is scheduled to play two sets each Thursday and Friday, as the headliner for the inaugural 4848 Festival. The event runs through Saturday and features Umphrey’s McGee, Infamous Stringdusters, Lettuce, Railroad Earth, The Marcus King Band, Billy Strings and Turkuaz atop an 18-act bill on three stages at Snowshoe Mountain Resort.
The ski haven event is a production of All Good Presents, formerly the organizers of the All Good Music Festival and Campout, which was discontinued in 2016, after 18 events at various sites in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio.
The event gets its name from the elevation at the site, 4,848 feet, according to the festival website.