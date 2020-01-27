Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
1 – Doug Stone (acoustic) – Landing Pad Stage
1 – Jake Shimabukuro
6 – Davy Knowles
7 – Acoustic Syndicate (Landing Pad Stage)
7 – Abbey Road LIVE!
8 – The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour
10 – Joan Osborne
11 – Art Garfunkel
14 – The Earls Of Leicester
15 – Janis! - GroovaScape/Mad Iguanas
21 – The Seldom Scene
22 – The Robey Family & Friends
22 – Mike Doughty (Landing Pad Stage)
23 – Trampled By Turtles
28 – SFG MOB
29 – Adam Rutledge / Corey Hunley
Martin's Downtown
Feb 1 - C2 & The Brothers Reed + Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats
Feb 4 - GOTE
Feb 5 - Prince Bellerose
Feb 6 - Doctor Ocular
Feb 7 - Disco Risque + Litrz
Feb 8 - Bob Marley Birthday Bash with Lazy Man Dub Band + Music Road Company
Feb 11 - Seph Custer
Feb 12 - Root Shock
Feb 13 - Chasing Fall
Feb 14 - The Freeway Jubilee
Feb 15 - Reverend Jack
Feb 18 - GOTE
Feb 19 - Dirt Road Breakdown
Feb 20 - Jared Stout Band
Feb 21 - South Hill Banks
Feb 22 - YALE
Feb 25 - Fat Tuesday Party with GOTE
Feb 26 - Airshow
Feb 27 - William Matheny
Feb 28 - The Broascast
Feb 29 - SIRSY
5 Points Music Sanctuary
Saturday, 2/1: The Dead Reckoning, GA $10 ADV / $12 DOS http://torchly.io/dFIXTwkl2x
Sunday, 2/2: Open Mic Nite, FREE
Wednesday, 2/12: 5 Points Music Benefits: Benefit for SARA Roanoke w. The SHE Collective, GA $10 http://torchly.io/aowweOamPo
Friday, 2/14: Eric Gales, GA $20 ADV / $24 DOS http://torchly.io/F1Tz9kGuBl
Sunday, 2/16: Va-Va-Valentine's Burlesque Show, GA $12 ADV / $15 DOS http://torchly.io/96M9H8R1bm
Friday, 2/21: Rockn' to Lockn' Battle of the Bands, GA $10 ADV / $12 DOS http://torchly.io/f2Ki6zsoIq
Saturday, 2/22: Nora Jane Struthers w. The SHE Collective, GA $14 ADV / $16 DOS http://torchly.io/9KoHeDl0FP
Friday, 2/28: Empire Strikes Brass w. Chupacabras, GA $16 ADV / $18 DOS http://torchly.io/WCqvtlnCen
Saturday, 2/29: No Quarter - A Tribute to the Led Zeppelin Legacy, GA $16 ADV / $18 DOS http://torchly.io/lj2C89FXED
Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon
Feb. 1. Adam Calvert
Feb. 5. Lauren Alaina. (concert)
Feb. 7. Clayton Mann
Feb 8. Clayton Mann
Feb. 14. Steven Metz
Feb. 15. Steven Metz
Feb. 21. Ryan Trotti
Feb. 22. Larry Frick
Feb. 28. Adam Carter
Feb. 29. Canaan Cox
The Spot on Kirk
February 1 Bazaar Presents: The Red Skulls Cinematheque Dover & The Elevators Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00 PM $10 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-the-red-skulls-cinematheque-dover-the-elevators
February 20 Daniel Champagne Seph Custer Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30 PM $12 in Advance | $15 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/daniel-champagne-seph-custer
February 21 Wesley Stace Plays John Wesley Harding Featuring Robert Lloyd Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 PM $15 in Advance | $18 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/wesley-stace-a-tribute-to-john-wesley-harding-featuring-robert-lloyd
February 28 Bazaar Presents: Pocket Vinyl Gaffer Project Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 PM $10 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-pocket-vinyl-gaffer-project
Blue 5 Restaurant
Wednesday (2/5, 12, 19, 26) Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul
Thursday (2/6, 13, 20, 27) Jordan Harman & Friends
2/1 - Virginia Electric
2/7- Smokestack Lightning & Little Roger
2/14 - Jeff Todd Trio
2/15 - Lazy Man Dub Band
2/21 - Runaway Jones
2/22 - The Fire
2/27 - Comedy Night in Red Room
2/29 - The Jose Ramirez Band
The Floyd Country Store, Floyd
** We are changing to winter hours for the Friday Night Jamboree to end at 10:00 instead of 10:30, with bands going on at 6:30, 7:30, and 8:45 (instead of 9:00). Please update this information on your calendars!
NEW! Weeknight events at The Floyd Country Store
We are excited to offer live music, movies and cultural events on weeknights (Tuesday-Thursday) at The Floyd Country Store. These events range from free live music with local bluegrass/old time musicians, film screenings and handicraft demonstrations/workshops. Weeknight events for January 2020:
Tuesday, 2/4/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music
Wednesday, 2/5/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music
Tuesday, 2/11/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free
Wednesday, 2/12/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: The New Macedon Rangers - Free
Tuesday, 2/18/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music
Wednesday, 2/19/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music
Tuesday, 2/25/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free
Wednesday, 2/26/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: The New Macedon Rangers - Free
February 2020 Special Events:
Saturday, 2/1/20 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $12 adv, $15 day of show - With special guests: Twin Creeks String Band, Riley Baugus with DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, and New Standard Bluegrass
Saturday, 2/8/20 - 7:30pm - Concert: Dori Freeman (w. Scott Freeman) - $12 in advance, $15 day of show
Thursday, 2/13/20 - 6:30pm - Film: You Gave Me A Song: The Life and Music of Alice Gerrard (presented by Alice Gerrard with Q&A after the film) - $10 in advance, $12 day of show
Saturday, 2/15/20 - 7:30pm - Concert: Jeff Parker & Colin Ray (band) - $12 in advance, $15 day of show
Saturday, 2/22/20 - 7:30pm - Dance: Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer - $10 in advance, $12 day of show
Thursday, 2/27/20 - 7:30 - Concert: Rachel Baiman Trio - with Mike Wheeler opening - $10 in advance, $12 day of show
Heart of The Child Music Education with Kari Kovick — Joy Jammers (babies-pre k) 10:30-11:30 AM: Every Friday Morning
The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM:
**NOTICE: The Friday Night Jamboree will be ending at 10:00pm instead of the usual 10:30pm (winter hours). Bands will play at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:45.**
2/7/20 - Janet Turner and Friends at 6:30, Nobody’s Business at 7:30 and 8:45
2/14/20 - Gate 10 at 6:30, Long Shop Fire and Rescue at 7:30, and Back Step at 8:45
2/21/20 - Janet Turner and Friends at 6:30, Katie and The Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 8:45
2/28/20 - The Farleys at 6:30, Mac Traynham and Friends at 7:30 and The Burnt Mountain Benders 8:45
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
2/1/20 - Hannah Cantrell - Mike Franke - Maggie Blankenship
2/8/20 - The New Macedon Rangers - Ayden & Blane Young - Sinking Monroe
2/15/20 - Mac Traynham - Henry Hardt’s Mudcats - Wound Tight
2/22/20 - Gate 10 CD Release Party
2/29/20 - Bob Chew - Sunshine Nights - Mack Belcher & Jake Retting
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops
Saturday, 2/8/20 - 1:30-3:00pm - Intermediate Bluegrass Guitar with Jesse Smathers - $30
Saturday, 2/15/20 - 3:30-5:00pm - Bluegrass Mandolin Fundamentals with Jeff Parker - $30
Saturday, 2/22/20 - 1:30-3:00pm - Intermediate Old Time Fiddle with Rachel Eddy - $30
3:30-5:00pm - Intermediate Old Time Banjo with Rachel Eddy - $30
Saturday, 3/7/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Old Time Fiddle/Banjo with Paul Brown & Terri McMurray - $30
March 19-22, 2020 - Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Jake Blount, and Phil Jamison.
The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg
2/1: Bassyndicate presents Stylust ($10)
2/3: Open Mic Night (free)
2/6: Sine Wave Surfers presents Wave Nite ($5)
2/8: South Hill Banks w/ The Grass is Dead ($10)
2/13: Root Shock ($5)
2/15: Kendall Street Company ($8)
2/22: Sine Wave Surfers presents Wave Nite
2/28: LITZ (haven't confirmed if it's $7 or $10)
2/29: Nailcrown, Pathogenesis, Basura & State of Mind ($5)
(9 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. showtime)
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage
2/1: Jonah Carden 7:30-9:30
2/3: Kick the Keg Night
2/4: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
2/7: Eric Wayne Duo 7:30-9:30
2/8: Elliott Humphries 7:30-9:30
2/11: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
2/14: Valentine's Day Beer Dinner with Wake & Bacon Food Truck
2/15: Aaron Oberg 7:30-9:30
2/18: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
2/21: Crockett and McSherry 7:30-9:30
2/22: Marie Anderson 7:30-9:30
2/23: Pints & Poses 1pm
2/25: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
2/28: Corey Hunley & Kyle Forry 7:30-9:30
2/29: Adam Hill 7:30-9:30
Big Lick Brewing Co.
Saturday, February 1st: Empty Bottles
Saturday, February 8th: Mad Iguanas
Saturday, February 15th: Virginia West *6 - 9 pm*
Saturday, February 22nd: The Floorboards
Saturday, February 29th: TBA
All live music is from 6:30 - 9:30 pm unless otherwise noted
The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke
(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)
(Jan. 31) & Feb. 1 Marie Anderson
Feb. 7 & 8 Tyler Parrish
Feb. 14 & 15 Steve Guidus
Feb. 21 & 22 Jordan Harman
Feb. 28 & 29 Adam Markham
The Hotel Roanoke
Sat. Feb. 15 The Kings for Roanoke Heart Ball
Sun. Feb. 16 Tea Dance
Macado’s, Vinton
(Thursdays 7:00–10:00pm)
Thu. Feb. 6 Tim Martin
Thu. Feb. 13 Tyler Parrish
Thu. Feb. 20 Steve Guidus
Thu. Feb. 27 Tim Martin
Ippy's
1st Outlaw Ridge $5
7th Jerry Wimmer Trio $5
8th Mended Fences $10
14th 220 south Valenties dinner and band party Price to be announced
22nd The frank Arnold duo $5
