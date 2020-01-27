Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina plays a sold-out show at Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon on Feb. 5.

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

1 – Doug Stone (acoustic) – Landing Pad Stage

1 – Jake Shimabukuro

6 – Davy Knowles

7 – Acoustic Syndicate (Landing Pad Stage)

7 – Abbey Road LIVE!

8 – The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour

10 – Joan Osborne

11 – Art Garfunkel

14 – The Earls Of Leicester

15 – Janis! - GroovaScape/Mad Iguanas

21 – The Seldom Scene

22 – The Robey Family & Friends

22 – Mike Doughty (Landing Pad Stage)

23 – Trampled By Turtles

28 – SFG MOB

29 – Adam Rutledge / Corey Hunley

Martin's Downtown

Feb 1 - C2 & The Brothers Reed + Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats

Feb 4 - GOTE

Feb 5 - Prince Bellerose

Feb 6 - Doctor Ocular

Feb 7 - Disco Risque + Litrz

Feb 8 - Bob Marley Birthday Bash with Lazy Man Dub Band + Music Road Company

Feb 11 - Seph Custer

Feb 12 - Root Shock

Feb 13 - Chasing Fall

Feb 14 - The Freeway Jubilee

Feb 15 - Reverend Jack

Feb 18 - GOTE

Feb 19 - Dirt Road Breakdown

Feb 20 - Jared Stout Band

Feb 21 - South Hill Banks

Feb 22 - YALE

Feb 25 - Fat Tuesday Party with GOTE

Feb 26 - Airshow

Feb 27 - William Matheny

Feb 28 - The Broascast

Feb 29 - SIRSY

5 Points Music Sanctuary

Saturday, 2/1: The Dead Reckoning, GA $10 ADV / $12 DOS http://torchly.io/dFIXTwkl2x

Sunday, 2/2: Open Mic Nite, FREE

Wednesday, 2/12: 5 Points Music Benefits: Benefit for SARA Roanoke w. The SHE Collective, GA $10 http://torchly.io/aowweOamPo

Friday, 2/14: Eric Gales, GA $20 ADV / $24 DOS http://torchly.io/F1Tz9kGuBl

Sunday, 2/16: Va-Va-Valentine's Burlesque Show, GA $12 ADV / $15 DOS http://torchly.io/96M9H8R1bm

Friday, 2/21: Rockn' to Lockn' Battle of the Bands, GA $10 ADV / $12 DOS http://torchly.io/f2Ki6zsoIq

Saturday, 2/22: Nora Jane Struthers w. The SHE Collective, GA $14 ADV / $16 DOS http://torchly.io/9KoHeDl0FP

Friday, 2/28: Empire Strikes Brass w. Chupacabras, GA $16 ADV / $18 DOS http://torchly.io/WCqvtlnCen

Saturday, 2/29: No Quarter - A Tribute to the Led Zeppelin Legacy, GA $16 ADV / $18 DOS http://torchly.io/lj2C89FXED

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon

Feb. 1. Adam Calvert

Feb. 5. Lauren Alaina. (concert)

Feb. 7. Clayton Mann

Feb 8. Clayton Mann

Feb. 14. Steven Metz

Feb. 15. Steven Metz

Feb. 21. Ryan Trotti

Feb. 22. Larry Frick

Feb. 28. Adam Carter

Feb. 29. Canaan Cox

The Spot on Kirk

February 1 Bazaar Presents: The Red Skulls Cinematheque Dover & The Elevators Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00 PM $10 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-the-red-skulls-cinematheque-dover-the-elevators

February 20 Daniel Champagne Seph Custer Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30 PM $12 in Advance | $15 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/daniel-champagne-seph-custer

February 21 Wesley Stace Plays John Wesley Harding Featuring Robert Lloyd Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 PM $15 in Advance | $18 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/wesley-stace-a-tribute-to-john-wesley-harding-featuring-robert-lloyd

February 28 Bazaar Presents: Pocket Vinyl Gaffer Project Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 PM $10 Day of Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-pocket-vinyl-gaffer-project

Blue 5 Restaurant

Wednesday (2/5, 12, 19, 26) Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul 

Thursday (2/6, 13, 20, 27) Jordan Harman & Friends 

2/1 - Virginia Electric

2/7- Smokestack Lightning & Little Roger

2/14 - Jeff Todd Trio

2/15 - Lazy Man Dub Band

2/21 - Runaway Jones

2/22 - The Fire 

2/27 - Comedy Night in Red Room 

2/29 - The Jose Ramirez Band

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

** We are changing to winter hours for the Friday Night Jamboree to end at 10:00 instead of 10:30, with bands going on at 6:30, 7:30, and 8:45 (instead of 9:00). Please update this information on your calendars!

NEW! Weeknight events at The Floyd Country Store

We are excited to offer live music, movies and cultural events on weeknights (Tuesday-Thursday) at The Floyd Country Store. These events range from free live music with local bluegrass/old time musicians, film screenings and handicraft demonstrations/workshops. Weeknight events for January 2020:

Tuesday, 2/4/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music

Wednesday, 2/5/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music

Tuesday, 2/11/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free

Wednesday, 2/12/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: The New Macedon Rangers - Free

Tuesday, 2/18/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music

Wednesday, 2/19/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening - Free Live Music

Tuesday, 2/25/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free

Wednesday, 2/26/20 6:00-8:00pm - Acoustic Evening: The New Macedon Rangers - Free

February 2020 Special Events:

Saturday, 2/1/20 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $12 adv, $15 day of show - With special guests: Twin Creeks String Band, Riley Baugus with DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, and New Standard Bluegrass

Saturday, 2/8/20 - 7:30pm - Concert: Dori Freeman (w. Scott Freeman) - $12 in advance, $15 day of show

Thursday, 2/13/20 - 6:30pm - Film: You Gave Me A Song: The Life and Music of Alice Gerrard (presented by Alice Gerrard with Q&A after the film) - $10 in advance, $12 day of show

Saturday, 2/15/20 - 7:30pm - Concert: Jeff Parker & Colin Ray (band) - $12 in advance, $15 day of show

Saturday, 2/22/20 - 7:30pm - Dance: Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer - $10 in advance, $12 day of show

Thursday, 2/27/20 - 7:30 - Concert: Rachel Baiman Trio - with Mike Wheeler opening - $10 in advance, $12 day of show

Heart of The Child Music Education with Kari Kovick — Joy Jammers (babies-pre k) 10:30-11:30 AM: Every Friday Morning

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM:

**NOTICE: The Friday Night Jamboree will be ending at 10:00pm instead of the usual 10:30pm (winter hours). Bands will play at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:45.**

2/7/20 - Janet Turner and Friends at 6:30, Nobody’s Business at 7:30 and 8:45

2/14/20 - Gate 10 at 6:30, Long Shop Fire and Rescue at 7:30, and Back Step at 8:45

2/21/20 - Janet Turner and Friends at 6:30, Katie and The Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 8:45

2/28/20 - The Farleys at 6:30, Mac Traynham and Friends at 7:30 and The Burnt Mountain Benders 8:45

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

2/1/20 - Hannah Cantrell - Mike Franke - Maggie Blankenship

2/8/20 - The New Macedon Rangers - Ayden & Blane Young - Sinking Monroe

2/15/20 - Mac Traynham - Henry Hardt’s Mudcats - Wound Tight

2/22/20 - Gate 10 CD Release Party

2/29/20 - Bob Chew - Sunshine Nights - Mack Belcher & Jake Retting

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops

Saturday, 2/8/20 - 1:30-3:00pm - Intermediate Bluegrass Guitar with Jesse Smathers - $30

Saturday, 2/15/20 - 3:30-5:00pm - Bluegrass Mandolin Fundamentals with Jeff Parker - $30

Saturday, 2/22/20 - 1:30-3:00pm - Intermediate Old Time Fiddle with Rachel Eddy - $30

3:30-5:00pm - Intermediate Old Time Banjo with Rachel Eddy - $30

Saturday, 3/7/20 - 1:30 - 3:00pm - Old Time Fiddle/Banjo with Paul Brown & Terri McMurray - $30

March 19-22, 2020 - Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Jake Blount, and Phil Jamison.

The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg

2/1: Bassyndicate presents Stylust ($10)

2/3: Open Mic Night (free)

2/6: Sine Wave Surfers presents Wave Nite ($5)

2/8: South Hill Banks w/ The Grass is Dead ($10)

2/13: Root Shock ($5)

2/15: Kendall Street Company ($8)

2/22: Sine Wave Surfers presents Wave Nite

2/28: LITZ (haven't confirmed if it's $7 or $10)

2/29: Nailcrown, Pathogenesis, Basura & State of Mind ($5)

(9 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. showtime)

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage

2/1: Jonah Carden 7:30-9:30

2/3: Kick the Keg Night

2/4: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

2/7: Eric Wayne Duo 7:30-9:30

2/8: Elliott Humphries 7:30-9:30

2/11: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

2/14: Valentine's Day Beer Dinner with Wake & Bacon Food Truck

2/15: Aaron Oberg 7:30-9:30

2/18: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

2/21: Crockett and McSherry 7:30-9:30

2/22: Marie Anderson 7:30-9:30

2/23: Pints & Poses 1pm

2/25: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

2/28: Corey Hunley & Kyle Forry 7:30-9:30

2/29: Adam Hill 7:30-9:30

Big Lick Brewing Co.

Saturday, February 1st: Empty Bottles

Saturday, February 8th: Mad Iguanas

Saturday, February 15th: Virginia West *6 - 9 pm*

Saturday, February 22nd: The Floorboards

Saturday, February 29th: TBA

All live music is from 6:30 - 9:30 pm unless otherwise noted

The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke

(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)

(Jan. 31) & Feb. 1 Marie Anderson

Feb. 7 & 8 Tyler Parrish

Feb. 14 & 15 Steve Guidus

Feb. 21 & 22 Jordan Harman

Feb. 28 & 29 Adam Markham

The Hotel Roanoke

Sat. Feb. 15 The Kings for Roanoke Heart Ball

Sun. Feb. 16 Tea Dance

Macado’s, Vinton

(Thursdays 7:00–10:00pm)

Thu. Feb. 6 Tim Martin

Thu. Feb. 13 Tyler Parrish

Thu. Feb. 20 Steve Guidus

Thu. Feb. 27 Tim Martin

Ippy's

1st Outlaw Ridge $5

7th Jerry Wimmer Trio $5

8th Mended Fences $10

14th 220 south Valenties dinner and band party Price to be announced

22nd The frank Arnold duo $5

