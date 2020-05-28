Salem Civic Center is turning its rear parking lot into a drive-in concert venue.
Country band Crawford & Power will play on June 18 in an event that the venue’s director, Wendy Delano, hopes will become a series during the coronavirus pandemic era.
“We’re really excited,” Delano said. “We’ve been working to find a way to get creative and make a concert happen that would make people feel comfortable. Obviously, with today’s social distancing requirements and concerns over COVID, people are concerned about coming inside to a show, at least right now, and they’re going to feel that way for a while.
“So we’re trying to figure out what we can do to give them something that gets them out of the house, gives them a chance to have some entertainment, a little sense of normalcy, if you might.”
The show is the first of its kind for the 53-year-old civic center. The venue is using 200 parking spaces, with enough room in between for audience members to sit in front of their vehicles while remaining physically distant from others, in the lot abutting the city’s football and baseball stadiums.
Tickets, available today at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com and on-site day of show, will be $40 per car, and each car can carry as many people as it has seat belts. The venue won’t allow riders in pickup truck beds, Delano said. Bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages, she said, but grilling won’t be allowed.
Crawford & Power, formed in Franklin County, had been steadily touring the past couple of years, opening for acts including Willie Nelson and Luke Combs.
Jake Crawford, Ethan Power and their band last year opened for Cody Johnson at Salem Civic Center. The duo sat in for much of Marshall Tucker Band’s set, opening for Travis Tritt at Berglund Coliseum last year.
The band will set up on a portable stage, with big screens on either side. The venue will provide an FM broadcast signal for people who want to stay air-conditioned in their cars.
