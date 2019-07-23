Did you know that there have been four movie versions of "A Star Is Born"? Dr Pepper Park will screen the third one — starring Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand — as part of its Movies That Rock! series.
Park organizers have also scheduled "Almost Famous" (there is only one version of that one, so far), and are combining both movies with live music perfrormances.
"Almost Famous" screens on July 26, with solo guitarist/singer Cory Campbell opening the evening at 7:30 p.m.
"A Star Is Born" will play Sept. 27, with The Eric Wayne Band setting the mood with a 7:30 p.m. set.
It's $5 a head, unless you go for one of several Dr Pepper Park deluxe packages: A $50 couples VIP package; A $17 single snack package; and a $35 per couple "snack & snuggle" package. Each one features beanbag chairs to watch the flick.
There is no "netflix and chill package." You stay home for that.
Hit the following links for details and ticket purchases: etix.com/ticket/p/2150169/a-star-is-born1976-roanoke-dr-pepper-park | com/ticket/p/8178490/almost-famous-roanoke-dr-pepper-park