Will life in the pandemic be such that we may soon gather in crowds to watch live performances? Some venue managers are betting on it.
The latest example came this morning, when Dr Pepper Park announced that it had booked country rapper Colt Ford to play its stage on Sept. 4. It's part of the outdoor venue's Summer Sunset Series presented by the Bank of Botetourt.
Tickets are $20 advance, $25 day of show general admission; $39 for standing-only pit access; and $99 VIP skybox. They go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday to Dr Pepper Park mailing list subscribers, and at 8 a.m. Friday to the rest of us bums. Get them at DrPepperPark.com. Fee and tax applies to each sale.
Previously book shows still scheduled there include Aaron Lewis (June 25), a Kenny Chesney tribute act (July 10) and a hair-metal double-bill of Dokken with Lynch Mob (July 17), Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro (July 31) and Jamey Johnson (Aug. 8). Blackberry Smoke is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Harvester Performance Center, in Rocky Mount, placed its bet on July. Hackensaw Boys are scheduled to play there on July 9, with Darrell Scott (upstairs) and Tinsley Ellis (downstairs) scheduled for July 16. A huge list of rescheduled shows including Melissa Etheridge — and new ones including Prince's former backing band, New Power Generation — is at harvester-music.com.
